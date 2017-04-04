Downers Grove, Woodridge and Westmont Police Blotter: Feb. 13-Mar. 20

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

FEBRUARY 18

A wallet was stolen from a vehicle between 12 and 12:05 p.m. at Red Roof Inn, 1113 Butterfield Road.

FEBRUARY 19

A wallet was stolen from a vehicle between 12 and 12:05 p.m. on the 1100 block of Butterfield Road.

MARCH 2

Several items were stolen from a delivery truck between 11 p.m. Mar. 1 and 9 a.m. Mar. 2 at Fry’s Electronics on the 3300 block of Finley Road.

A window of a business was broken and items stolen between 8:30 p.m. Mar. 2 and 5:08 a.m. Mar. 3 on the 7200 block of Lemont Road.

Several credit cards were stolen fraudulently used between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. at 160 Ogden Avenue.

MARCH 3

A wallet was stolen from a purse at 3:49 p.m. at Jewel Osco, 1148 Ogden Avenue.

A purse was stolen from a cart at 4:45 p.m. at Savers, 2900 Highland Ave.

Graffiti was discovered at 3:17 p.m. at Belmont Depot, 5000 Belmont Road.

MARCH 4

A glass door was broken and cash stolen from a cash register at 6:51 a.m. at Subway, 1544 Ogden Avenue.

Change and a wallet were stolen among several vehicles between 5 p.m. Mar. 3 and 8:55 a.m. Mar. 4 on the 300 block of 41st Street.

Caitlin M. O’Hara, 26, of South Elgin, was charged with retail theft on the 3300 block of Finley Road.

MARCH 4

Cash was stolen from two vehicles between 5:15 p.m. Mar. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Mar. 4 on the 3900 block of Washington Street.

MARCH 6

Several thousand dollars in cash was stolen between 11:33 a.m. Feb. 13 and 11:33 a.m. Mar. 6 on the 3600 block of Quince Court.

MARCH 7

A vehicle was damaged between 3 and 8 p.m. at Android Wireless and Repair, 6315 Woodward Avenue.

MARCH 9

A wedding ring and change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle between 7:5 and 8:10 a.m. on the 3900 block of Elm Street.

MARCH 10

Yevin C. Liyanapatabendi, 18, of Aimes, Iowa, was charged at 12:07 p.m. with retail theft at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

Graffiti was put on a Downers Grove Park District tennis court between 6 p.m. Mar. 9 and 10:38 a.m. Mar. 10 at Doerhoffer Park at 3920 Saratoga Ave.

MARCH 11

Kevin R. Selvaggio, 53, of Melrose Park, was charged at 12:30 p.m. with retail theft at Home Depot, 2000 Butterfield Road.

Christie L. Manley, 31, of Aurora, was charged 1:10 a.m. with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia on the 800 block of Ogden Avenue.

MARCH 12

A sign was knocked over between 4 p.m. Mar. 11 and 1:05 p.m. Mar. 12 on the 6400 block of Stair Street.

MARCH 15

Issac Tavizon, 25, of Chicago, was charged at 2:23 p.m. with retail theft at Home Depot, 2000 block of Butterfield Road.

A backpack containing cash was stolen from a vehicle between 12 and 10 a.m. on the 7300 block of County Creek Way.

WOODRIDGE

MARCH 10

At approximately 7:24 a.m., following a traffic stop on Woodridge Drive at Westmoreland Drive, Joshua Currie, 32, Villa Grove was charged with unlawful use of a weapon. He had in his possession an airsoft style BB gun.

MARCH 12

At approximately 1:20 a.m., following a traffic stop on Waterbury Drive at Janes Avenue, Ramona Gomez, 33, of Woodridge, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

MARCH 17

At approximately 3 a.m., following a traffic stop on Woodward Avenue at Internationale Parkway, Deangelo Harris, 31, of Rantoul, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

At approximately 9:13 p.m., following a traffic stop on Hobson Road at Route 53, John Bucziewicz, 47, of Willowbrook, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

MARCH 20

At approximately 12:38 p.m., Alena Tabor, 20, of Lemont, was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment and possession of hypodermic syringes following an investigation in the 2600 block of Internationale Parkway.

WESTMONT

FEBRUARY 13

Kevin Kurklow, 45, of Frankfort, was charged at 11:30 a.m. with domestic battery in the 800 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

A wheel of a bicycle was stolen between 7 a.m. and 5:45 p.m. in the 0-100 block of West Quincy Street.

FEBRUARY 18

Windows of two vehicles were broken between 3:30 and 9:20 p.m. in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street.

William Yackley, 45, of Bolingbrook, was charged at 3:25 a.m. with aggravated driving under the influence and driving with a revoked driver’s license in the 900 block of Blackhawk Drive.

Nathan Lerner, 39, of Lisle, was charged at 11:15 a.m. with possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft on the 600 block of Pasquinelli Drive.

FEBRUARY 24

Car windows on 13 vehicles were broken between 1 and 2 a.m. on the 400 block of East Ogden Avenue.

MARCH 7

Currency and electronics were stolen from an apartment between 10 a.m. Mar. 5 and 5 p.m. Mar. 7 in the 0-100 block of Suffield Court.

MARCH 8

A vehicle was dented between 12 and 1 a.m. in the 300 block of North Park Street.

MARCH 16

Sherry Zielinski, 43, of Westmont, was charged at 9:25 a.m. with battery in the 200 block of North Grant Street.

A laptop was stolen between 6 and 6:30 p.m. on the 400 block of North Cass Avenue.

MARCH 17

Groceries were stolen from a business between 2:20 and 2:50 p.m. in the 100 block of West 63rd Street.

A window was broken between 10 a.m. Mar. 11 and 10 a.m. Mar. 17 in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue.

MARCH 18

John Bodel, 19, of Westmont, was charged at 9:30 p.m. with domestic battery in the 100 block of North Park Street.

MARCH 19

Jason Colle, 34, of Westmont, was charged at 9:50 p.m. with domestic battery in the 400 block of North Cass Avenue.