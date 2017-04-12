Downers Grove, Woodridge and Westmont Police Blotter: Mar. 15-20

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Westmont and Woodridge police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

MARCH 15

James R. Murphy, 30, of the 1700 block of Grove Street, Glenview, was charged at 11:28 p.m. with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a revoked license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle at 63rd Street and Fairview Avenue.

MARCH 18

A phone was stolen between 7:30 and 7:50 a.m. at Downers Grove North High School at 4436 Main Street.

Radek Thor, 24, of the 1300 block of 55th Street, Downers Grove, was charged at 1:08 p.m. with property damage in the 5100 block of Main Street.

MARCH 19

Armani C. Williams, 21, of the 1100 block of South Williams Street, Westmont, was charged at 4:51 p.m. with resisting a peace office, possession of marijuana and leaving the scene of an accident at Blanchard and Main streets.

MARCH 21

Anthony R. Hulbert, 34, of the 300 block of South 5th Avenue, Maywood, was charged at 11:36 p.m. with property damage at 63rd Street and Fairview Avenue.

A hole was drilled into a vehicle with no signs of entry between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Main Street Depot South at 1000 Burlington Avenue.

WOODRIDGE

MARCH 25

Richard Aubele, 55, of Woodridge was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at 7:07 p.m, following the investigation of a traffic accident in the 3000 block of Hobson Road,

MARCH 26

John Merrithey, 25, of Woodridge, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at 3:15 a.m., following a traffic stop in the 2500 block of Spring Street.

MARCH 28

Reginald York, 19, of Downers Grove, was charged with possession of cannabis and possession of drug paraphernalia at 8:27 p.m., following the investigation of a suspicious vehicle in the 7400 block of Woodward Avenue,

Richard Garcia, 43, of Woodridge was charged with obstructing/resisting a peace office at 9:31 p.m., following the investigation of a disturbance in the 2400 block of Mohawk Avenue.

MARCH 29

Peter Ade, 43, of Naperville, was charged with driving under the influence. At 7:20 a.m., following the investigation of a traffic accident at Janes Avenue and 75th Street,

Brandon Moore, 22, of Wheaton was charged with unlawful use of a weapon at 10:05 a.m., following a traffic stop near Woodridge and Maxwell drives.

Arturo Medina Medrano, 45, of Westmont, was charged with criminal trespass to property at 5:37 p.m., following officer’s response to the request to remove an unwanted subject on the 2100 block of Country Club Drive.

WESTMONT

MARCH 21

Rachel Moore, 23, of Westmont, was charged at 10:55 p.m. with domestic battery in the 1100 block of South Williams Street.

Ron Menard, 28, of Westmont, was charged at 10:30 p.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of an accident in the 0-100 block of West 59th Street.

MARCH 22

A vehicle was damaged between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. in the 500 block of North Warwick Avenue.

MARCH 23

Kristy Padilla, 24, of Coral Springs, Fla., was charged at 9:25 a.m. with identity theft and forgery after she cashed a forged check with another individual’s identification.

MARCH 25

John Habian, 63, of Westmont, was charged at 11:15 p.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol in the 700 block of Oakwood Drive.

A cell phone was stolen between 9:15 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. in the 3500 block of North Midwest Road.