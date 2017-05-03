Downers Grove, Woodridge and Westmont Police Blotter: March 13-April 9

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Woodridge Westmont and Lisle police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

MARCH 13

Three pairs of headphones and a speaker were stolen between 4 p.m. March 12 and noon March 13 from Verizon Wireless, 1404 Butterfield Road.

MARCH 28

A windshield of a vehicle was damaged between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of Curtiss Street.

MARCH 30

A fraudulent purchase was made by an individual between 8 and 8:30 a.m. on the 7200 block of O’Neill Road.

A laptop was stolen from an unlocked vehicle between noon March 29 and 3 p.m. March 30 On the 600 block of Ogden Avenue.

MARCH 31

A purse was stolen between 8:33 and 2:10 p.m. from an employee locker at Good Samaritan Hospital, 3815 Highland Avenue.

A delivered package was stolen between 3:45 and 9:30 p.m. on the 5300 block of Walnut Avenue.

APRIL 1

Several bottles of alcohol were stolen between 8 and 8:05 p.m. from Stop 24, 6400 Woodward Ave.

APRIL 6

A vehicle was keyed between 3 p.m. March 29 and 3:33 p.m. April 6 on the 2400 block of Ogden Avenue.

WOODRIDGE

APRIL 9

Richard Carnaggio, 57, of Villa Park, was charged with impersonating a peace officer.

Kourtney Walker, 28, of Bolingbrook was charged with possession of a controlled substance.

WESTMONT

MARCH 27

Sometime between 5:30 and 5:45 am, suspects damaged windows at two businesses in the 0-100 block of West 63rd Street. The total damage is $1,600.

Sarah Dotolo, 28, of Westmont, was arrested on the 500 block of North Cass Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license. She was also cited for expired registration, suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

MARCH 28

Jonathan Shanna, 21, of Cicero, was arrested on the 200 block of South

Cass Avenue for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was also cited for speeding, suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Justin Claussen, 26, of Naperville, was arrested on the 0-100 block of West 55th Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was also cited for expired registration and suspended registration.

MARCH 30

Sometime between 11:45 pm on March 29 and 6 am on March 30, suspects stole $40 cash from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of West 65th Street.

APRIL 1

Julie Moody, 49, of Westmont, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. on the 0-100 block of West Naperville Road for driving under the influence. She was also cited for improper lane usage and operating a handheld device while driving.

Abran Nunez, 25, of Summit, was arrested at 11 p.m. on the 0-100 of Route 83 and Ogden Avenue f for driving with a suspended driver’s license. He was also cited for speeding.

APRIL 2,

Devon Moody, 25, of Bolingbrook, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. on the the 100 block of South Williams Street for possession of a controlled substance (oxycodone) and obstructing justice.

APRIL 7

Firearms were stolen between 10 p.m. April 6 and 8:45 a.m. April 7 from a parked vehicle in the 200 block of Carlisle Avenue.

APRIL 9

Peter Kramer, 36, of Westmont, was charged at 1:40 a.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane use at 628 Independence Ave.

Charles Creamer, 21, of Westmont, was charged at 6 p.m. with possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, obstructing a peace officer and resisting arrest in the 200 block of West 59th Street.