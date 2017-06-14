Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle Police Blotter: May 6-28

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

MAY 6

Kiara N. King, 28, of Chicago, was charged at 6:22 p.m. with unlawful possession of fraudulent identification at Fry’s Electronics, 3300 Finley Road.

MAY 10

A mailbox reportedly was pushed over and damaged between 7:30 p.m. May 9 and 8 a.m. May 10 in the 5400 block of Grand Avenue.

MAY 12

A bike reportedly was stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at Washington Street and Warren Avenue, where it was chained to a street sign.

MAY 13

A bike reportedly was stolen between 8 a.m. May 12 and 5:30 p.m. May 13 in the 1000 block of Burlington Avenue.

MAY 16

Four solar driveway lights reportedly were stolen between 10 p.m. May 15 and 8 a.m. May 16 in the 6000 block of Janes Avenue.

MAY 18

A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen at 5:30 a.m. from a car in the 5500 block of Walnut Avenue.

MAY 20

A purse reportedly was stolen between 12:11 p.m. May 19 and 7 a.m. May 20 from a house in the 2100 block of Midhurst Road.

MAY 20

John P. Zeman, 40, of Downers Grove, was charged at 8:10 p.m. near the Main Street train station with drinking in public.

MAY 21

A car reportedly was broken into between 11:30 p.m. May 20 and 10 a.m. May 21 in the 6800 block of Parker Avenue.

A cigarette lighter reportedly was stolen between 11 p.m. May 20 and 9:30 a.m. May 21 from a car in the 1100 block of Parker Avenue.

A car reportedly was broken into and the contents of the glove box and center console emptied between 6 p.m. May 20 and 11 a.m. May 21 in the 1100 block of Robey Avenue.

A car reportedly was broken into and searched between 11 p.m. May 20 and 9:15 a.m. May 21 in the 6900 block of Robey Avenue.

About $15 worth of change reportedly was stolen between 6 p.m. May 20 and 7 a.m. May 21 from a car in the 7000 block of Hobart Avenue.

MAY 24

A driver reportedly drove at 2:45 p.m. around barricades and through freshly poured cement at the drive-thru window of Wendy’s, 1420 75th St.

MAY 26

About $5 in change and CDs reportedly were stolen between 10 p.m. May 25 and 8:22 a.m. from two cars in the 1100 block of Barneswood Drive.

WOODRIDGE

MAY 16

Holly Schrader, 48, of Woodridge, was charged at 6:01 p.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol.

WESTMONT

MAY 17

Seven thousand dollars reportedly was stolen between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. May 17 from a home in the 1100 block of Buttonwood Drive.

Zachary Wise, 25, of Westmont, was charged at 8:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Elwood Court with resisting a police officer.

MAY 19

Seven hundred dollars reportedly was stolen between 11 p.m. May 18 and 12:10 a.m. May 19 from a wallet and purse in the zero to 100 block of Burlington Avenue.

The door of a vending machine reportedly was damaged between 10 p.m. May 18 and 6:15 a.m. May 19 in a building in the zero to 100 block of Quincy Street.

MAY 20

A wallet reportedly was stolen between 11 a.m and 9 p.m. May 20 from a car in the 100 block of Wilmette Street.

MAY 22

Emma Dobrovolny, 25, Lisle, was charged at 10:55 p.m. in the zero to 100 block of Plaza Drive with driving on a suspended driver’s license.

MAY 23

Juanita Gamboa, 30, of Westmont, was charged at 9 p.m. in the zero to 100 block of Plaza Drive with driving on a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance.

MAY 24

A bicycle reportedly was stolen between 7:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. May 24 in the 100 block of Linden Avenue.

MAY 26

Evan Mollet, 31, of Waukesha, Wis., was charged at 1:40 p.m. with criminal damage to property after he allegedly punched out the window of a car in the 5700 block of Antler Lane.

Three windows of a business reportedly were broken between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m. May 26 in the zero to 100 block of West 63rd Street.

Portia Bass, 29, of Downers Grove, was charged at 12:50 p.m. in the 300 block of West 63rd Street with driving on a suspended license, expired registration, suspended registration and no insurance.

John Childs Jr., 33, of Westmont, was charged at 8:20 p.m. in the 6700 block of South Cass Avenue with driving on a suspended license, expired registration and no insurance.

MAY 27

A motorcycle reportedly was stolen between 1 and 2:45 p.m. May 27 in the 200 block of Chestnut Avenue.

Jacob Jones, 21, of Chicago, was charged at 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of South Cass Avenue with driving with a suspended license and speeding.

MAY 28

Antonio Howard, 28, of Bloomingdale, was charged at 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of South Cass Avenue with driving on a revoked driver’s license, speeding, failing to secure a child in a child safety seat and no insurance.

Dominique Dixon, 21, of Westmont, was charged with battery at 12:10 p.m. in the 6700 block of Maple Lane.

A window reportedly was broken in the 800 block of South Adams Street between 1:30 p.m. May 27 and 5 a.m.

LISLE

MAY 28

Maurice D. Baker, 33, of Cincinnati, Ohio was arrested at 11:59 p.m. near Route 53 and Middleton for driving under the influence/drugs, unlawful use of a weapon and driving while license suspended.