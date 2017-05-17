Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle Police Blotter: April 18-28

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Woodridge Westmont and Lisle police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

APRIL 18

Jabari H. Thaddeus, of Chicago, was charged with retail theft at 1:36 p.m. April 18 at 3300 Finley Road.

APRIL 19

A section of a wooden privacy fence was reportedly set on fire at 11:23 p.m. at Immanuel Residences, 1122 Gilbert Ave.

Women’s clothing was reported stolen between 10 p.m. April 18 and 7:47 a.m. April 19 from a car in the 4100 block of Williams Street.

APRIL 21

A laptop computer and a set of keys were reported stolen between 9 p.m. April 20 and 7:25 a.m. April 21 from a car in the 7100 block of Springside Avenue.

A cell phone was reported stolen between 4:30 p.m. April 20 and 7:50 a.m. April 21 from a car in the 1700 block of 71st Street.

APRIL 22

The wooden post of a free library located on the front lawn of house in the 4800 block of Highland Avenue was reported damaged between 10 p.m. April 21 and4 a.m. April 22. The post was split in half and the books were lying on the ground.

Two wallets and a cell phone were reported stolen between 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. April 22 from two lockers at X-Sport Fitness Center, 3200 Finley Road.

APRIL 25

A catalytic converter was reported stolen between 10:15 p.m. April 24 and 8 a.m. April 25 from a car in the 5600 block of Walnut Avenue.

A catalytic converter was reported stolen between 4:30 p.m. April 24 and 8:30 a.m. April 25 from a car in the 5800 block of Walnut Avenue.

APRIL28

An iPod was reported stolen between 6:58 a.m. April 27 and 8:18 a.m. April 28 from a car in the 4200 block of Elm Street.

WOODRIDGE

MAY 3

Carnell Posley, 25, of Woodridge was charged at approximately 3:19 p.m., with disorderly conduct following the investigation of a disturbance at McDonalds, 2310 75th Street.

WESTMONT

APRIL 25

Cigarettes and cash were reported stolen between 2:50 and 3:05 a.m. from a business in the 600 block of Cass Avenue. A window was broken during the theft.

APRIL 26

Michael Dreher, 31, of Bolingbrook, was charged 8:05 p.m. with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle while using an electronic device and driving without a valid driver’s license on the 300 block of Ogden Avenue.

APRIL 27

Christina Tenorio, 27, of Berwyn, was charged 11:35 a.m. with possession of cannabis, obstructing identification, driving with a suspended driver’s license, suspended registration and operating an uninsured vehicle in the 5900 block of Cass Avenue.

APRIL 28

Olivia Ruiz, 19, of Westchester, was charged at 3:45 a.m. with driving under the influence of alcohol in the 100 block of Warwick Avenue.