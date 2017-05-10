Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle Police Blotter: April 8-April 30

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.z

DOWNERS GROVE

APRIL 8

A phone was stolen from a locker between 3:40 and 4 p.m. at X-Sport Fitness Center in the 3200 block of Finley Road.

APRIL 14

A wallet was stolen from a purse on the 4800 block of Fairview Avenue and used to make fraudulent purchases.

APRIL 15

The tire of a vehicle was damaged between 7 p.m. April 14 and 10:54 a.m. April 15 in the 800 block of Claremont Drive.

APRIL 16

Locks and several items were reported stolen from lockers at 2:19 p.m. at X-Sport Fitness Center in the 3200 block of Finley Road.

A phone was left unattended then stolen between 4:30 and 4:45 p.m. at the Red Lobster at 3001 Finley Road.

A phone was stolen from a locker between 3:40 and 4 p.m. X at X-Sport Fitness Center in the 3200 block of Finley Road.

APRIL 17

Patricia H. Paulin, 57, of Westmont, was charged at 5:25 p.m. with retail theft at Jewel Osco at 6215 Main St.

APRIL 18

A license plate was removed from a car on the 1300 block of 59th Street between 4:30 p.m. April 17 and 6:30 a.m. April 18.

Christopher A Becerra, 34, of Algonquin, was charged at 10:23 a.m. with retail theft in the 2000 block of Butterfield Road.

WOODRIDGE

APRIL 18

Jose Hernandez, 18, of Woodridge was charged with mob action following the investigation of a disturbance in the 2500 block of Spring Street.

Jahamari Densmore, 19, of Chicago was charged with criminal trespass to property following the investigation of a disturbance in the 2500 block of Spring Street.

WESTMONT

APRIL 19

Two men brandished a semi-automatic handgun and stole approximately $28,000 in electronics at approximately 5:30 p.m. in the 100 block of West Ogden Avenue. The suspects are described as male, between 5’9″ and 6″ tall and between 20 and 25 years of age. Those with information are asked to contact the Westmont Police Department anonymously by calling the crime tip hotline at 630-981-6310 or by sending an email to chiefofpolice@westmont.il.gov.

A vehicle was stolen from a driveway between 10:30 p.m. April 18 and 7:50 a.m. April 19 in the 300 block of South Cass Avenue.

Shaun Williams, 18, of Westmont, was charged at 12:45 a.m. with possession of marijuana, driving with an open alcohol container, speeding and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on the 100 block of East 55th Street.

APRIL 20

The window of a parked vehicle was damaged between 1:30 p.m. April 16 and 1 p.m. April 20 in the 900 block of South Lake Court.

LISLE

APRIL 29

James T. Monday, 25, of Lisle, was charged at 1:43 a.m. with driving under the influence/alcohol, speeding and illegal transportation of alcohol on the 1400 block of Maple Avenue.

APRIL 30

Jonathan D. Carter, 44, of Lockport, was charged at 12:21 a.m. with driving under the influence/alcohol on the 700 block of Ogden Avenue.