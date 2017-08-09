Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle Police Blotter: July 7-25

Information in Police Blotter is obtained from the Downers Grove, Woodridge, Westmont and Lisle police departments. Individuals listed in Police Blotter charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DOWNERS GROVE

JULY 7

A set of golf clubs reportedly was stolen between 8 p.m. July 6 and 6 a.m. July 7 from a car parked in the 5800 block of Fairmount Avenue.

A laptop computer reportedly was stolen between 5:30 p.m. July 6 and 8:15 a.m July 7 from a car parked in the 900 block of Prairie Avenue. The laptop was later found in a backyard in the 4700 block of Oakwood Avenue.

Two cars reportedly were broken into between 10 p.m. July 6 and 7:30 a.m. July 7 while they were parked in the 4900 block of Elm Street.

Fifty dollars reportedly was stolen between 7:30 p.m. July 6 and 5:30 a.m. July 7 from a car parked in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

A purse, wallet and $50 cash reportedly were stolen between 8 and 8:15 p.m. July 7 from a car parked in the lot of Old Navy, 1150 75th St.

Golf clubs, a golf bag and a laser range finder reportedly were stolen between 10:30 p.m. July 6 and 5:15 a.m. July 7 from a garage in the zero to 100 block of Fourth Street.

Four BBs reportedly were shot through the windshield of a car between 10:30 p.m. July 6 and noon July 7 while it was parked in the 2000 block of Prentiss Drive.

The center console of a car reportedly was searched between 11:30 p.m. July 6 and 6:45 a.m. July 7 in the 800 block of Franklin Street.

About $5 worth of change reportedly was stolen between 1 and 9:40 a.m. July 7 from a car parked in the 4900 block of Prospect Avenue.

JULY 8

Luke A. Ryan, 28, of Downers Grove, was charged at 9:30 p.mwith unlawful possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, no insurance and disobeying a stop sign at Douglas Road and Prairie Avenue.

JULY 9

Mayra A. Diaz-Barajas, 50, of Plainfield, was charged with retail theft at Home Goods, 7349 Lemont Road.

JULY 11

A cellphone reportedly was stolen between 5 and 7:15 p.m. July 11 from a locker at XSport Fitness, 3200 Finley Road.

WOODRIGE

JULY 14

Laquan Winfield, 23, of Plainfield, was charged with battery at 2:56 a.m., following officer’s response to a person creating a disturbance in the area of Woodward and 75th Street.

JULY 15

Lynn Panepinto, 51, ofWoodridge, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol at 6:49 p.m., following a traffic stop in the 8100 block of Woodridge Drive,

JULY 15

Emanuel Harper, a passenger in the stopped vehicle, was charged at 10:15 p.m., with obstructing identification, following a traffic stop near Woodridge and Forest drives.

JULY 16

Ashley Forkes, 27, ofPlano, was charged at 7:18 p.m., with driving under the influence of alcohol, following a traffic stop on 75th Street at the I355 on ramp.

JULY 18

Axel Velazquez, 18, of Woodridge was charged at 5:38 p.m., with criminal trespass to property and minor in possession of alcohol, following a traffic stop on Janes Avenue at Janes Court.

WESTMONT

JULY 12

The tires of a parked car reportedly were damaged between 6 p.m. July 11 and 7:30 a.m. July 12 in the 400 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

JULY 13

Igor Klyanchin, 30, of Downers Grove, was charged at 12:30 a.mwith driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to stop at a stop sign and squealing tires in the 400 block of West 63rd Street.

Yazmine Marquez, 19, of Clarendon Hills, was charged at 10:10 p.m. with driving on a suspended driver’s license and no registration in the 200 block of East Ogden Avenue.

JULY 14

Laura Downs, 39, of Oswego, was charged at 2:30 p.m with battery in the zero to 100 block of North Cass Avenue.

Tools valued at $1,000 reportedly were stolen between noon and 12:15 p.m. from a car parked in the 400 block of South Park Street.

JULY 15

Kelley Walsh, 27, of Bolingbrook, was charged at 8 p.m. with retail theft in the zero to 100 block of Burlington Avenue.

JULY 16

A parked car reportedly was keyed between 6:30 p.m. July 14 and 9:30 a.m. July 16 in the 1700 block of 35th Street.

JULY 17

Computers valued at $3,500 reportedly were stolen between 5 p.m. July 14 and 7:30 a.m. July 17 from a business the 300 block of Quail Ridge Drive. A window of the business was broken during the incident.

A rock reportedly was thrown through the window of a house between 9:10 and 9:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Franklin Street.

JULY 18

A computer and clothing reportedly were stolen between 10 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. from an apartment unit in the 300 block of North Warwick Avenue.

A bicycle reportedly was stolen between 7 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the 5600 block of King Arthur Court.

JULY 20

A laptop computer reportedly was stolen between 7 and 11:55 p.m. at a business in the 3500 block of Midwest Road.

JULY 21

Chantay Ellis, 24, of Willowbrook, was charged at 12:30 a.m. with driving with on a suspended driver’s license and expired registration in the 1100 block of South Williams Street.

JULY 22

A cellphone reportedly was stolen between 2 and 4 p.m. at a business in the zero to 100 block of East Ogden Avenue.

A car window reportedly was smashed between 5 and 7 p.m. July 22 in the 200 block of West 63rd Street.

LISLE

JULY 3

Stephanie S. Cooper-Fowler, 34, of Chicago, was arrested at 7:45 p.m. on the 4900 block of Varsity Drive with theft and obstruction

JULY 25

Jaclyn M. Galbreath, 22, of Naperville was arrested at 1:01 a.m. near Route 53 and Warrenville Road for driving under the influence/alcohol.