Downers Grove’s Tully will seek DuPage County seat

Martin T. Tully, two-term mayor of the Village of Downers Grove, announced last week that he will seek election to the DuPage County Board in the 2018 primary and general election, hoping to serve the residents of District 3, which includes all or parts of Burr Ridge, Clarendon Hills, Darien, Downers Grove, Hinsdale, Lemont, Naperville, Westmont, Willowbrook, and Woodridge.

Due to local term limits, Tully is unable to continue as mayor but wishes to continue in public service to residents of the area. If elected, Tully plans to share the strategies for good financial stewardship and economic success that he implemented in Downers Grove with the residents of District 3 and DuPage County. During his term as mayor, his local community has enjoyed the highest bond rating from Standard & Poors, a fire department with an ISO Class 1 rating, and a police department with a top CALEA rating, putting them both in the top 1 percent of the nation. Yet, Downers Grove has not increased its property tax levy for operations in six years and has actually reduced its employee headcount.

“Through a combination of continual innovation, lean practices, intensive economic development, and collaboration and consolidation, we have proven that quality key services can effectively be delivered to residents without raising property taxes,” Mayor Tully said. “The communities of District 3 deserve – and should demand – well experienced and proven representation on the DuPage County Board,” he continued. As the recipient of the DuPage Mayors and Manager’s 2015 “Governmental Leader of the Year Award,” Martin Tully said he looks forward to engaging with his neighboring communities leading up to the primary election on March 20, 2017.