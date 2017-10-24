Downers South falls in regional final

By Matt Le Cren

for the Bugle

Like the rest of his teammates, Downers Grove South junior goalkeeper Parker Smith had an inconsistent season.

Some days Smith kept his team in the game with brilliant play. Other days he had performances he would like to forget.

Nothing epitomized the up-and-down nature of the season more than the fact the Mustangs did not win consecutive games all season.

But at least they saved their best for last.

Parker made seven saves, including two on breakaways, and sophomore forward Enrique Gonzalez scored a goal to give the Mustangs a second-half lead on top-seeded Morton at Saturday’s Class 3A Argo Regional final.

It was the unquestioned highlight of one of the roughest campaigns in program history.

Unfortunately for the ninth-seeded Mustangs, it was also their last.

Morton (20-1-2) responded with a pair of goals from freshman Jesus Perez to rally for a 2-1 victory and a spot in the Hinsdale Central Sectional semifinals, where it will play fifth-seeded Downers Grove North on Tuesday.

This is the third straight year Morton has beaten Downers South in the playoffs.

“I think the team just took a little bit of time to gel together really well (this season) and really find that fighting spirit to play against teams that maybe outmatched us talent-wise,” Smith said. “I think the really big thing is we came out strong in the first half.

“First half last game we were down a couple goals and feeling out of it already, but this game we were fighting until the end.”

The Mustangs (7-11-3) lost 6-3 to Morton in the regular season and had to eke out a 3-2 win on penalty kicks over Argo in the semifinals just earn a rematch.

But Downers South played inspired ball in the face of long odds and a stiff wind in the first half, reaching intermission scoreless.

“We got to the first half 0-0 and we just wanted to come out and win the second half,” Smith said. “We scored early on but it just wasn’t quite enough to hold them off.

“They are just very individually talented. As a unit they work pretty well but what makes them such a dangerous team is that they can individually beat players 1-on-1. We had our work cut out for us when they really started pushing it.”

That began soon after Gonzalez gave the Mustangs a 1-0 lead with 32:42 remaining in the second half.

Jack Daly set up the goal when he raced into the right side of the Morton box and crossed in front to Alex Flores, who headed the ball toward the net. It got caught up in traffic before Gonzalez raced in and booted it past Morton goalie Andrew Martinez.

Ironically, the goal seemed to energize Morton, not Downers South.

Perez tied the game at the 29:44 mark off an assist from Yobany Esparza and put Morton ahead just 2:41 after that with another strike. Adrian Barrera sent a ball behind the Downers South defense to the top of the box, where Perez ran onto it and quickly shot it past Smith and inside the left post.

“First half was rough,” Perez said. “I played a position that I really didn’t play which is center mid.

“Then when second half came, I told Coach before going in, ‘Can I play forward? I will score.’ And I did.”

But the Mustangs didn’t surrender, holding Morton to just one shot the rest of the way. They nearly tied it with 3:00 left when senior Adam Chaplin burst in alone on Martinez, who charged out of the net and made the great save.

“I thought our kids played tremendously hard,” Downers South coach Jon Stapleton said. “We had one in on the keeper and he made a nice save and we might have won. But we wouldn’t be here without Adam and then one he finished on Tuesday night.”

Stapleton was pleased with the effort shown by the Mustangs at the end of a rough season.

“You take that (five-minute stretch) out of the game and it’s a different result,” Stapleton said. “But that’s also Morton.

“They will get their couple chances and they are pretty good at putting them away, so you have to be pretty close to perfect a lot of times.”

The Mustangs were never perfect, but a 15-player junior class led by Smith and Daly are determined to improve.

“I think the way this program is and the way the lower levels are run we’re always going to be looking up for something,” Smith said. “We’re just going to come out next year and be better.”