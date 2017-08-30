Downtown Downers Grove to host 41st Annual Fine Art Festival

The 41st Annual Downtown Downers Grove Fine Arts Festival is September 9-10, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., presented by Downers Grove Downtown Management Corp. Main Street from Grove to Curtiss will be home to an array of fine art. The artists will come from across the country with art ranging in prices from $25 to more than $4,000. Enjoy live entertainment and a kids’ art booth while you are perusing the display of a variety of mediums including, jewelry, paintings (watercolors, oils, acrylics), photography, wood work, jewelry, mixed media, drawing, fiber, ceramics, glass and graphics.

We are excited to once again have a great array of Live Entertainment. The Downers Grove Choral Society, individual seasoned entertainers as well as extremely talented high school students, from Downers Grove North and South will be performing! For a schedule please visit www.downtowndg.org.

In addition, to the beautiful art and the talented musicians, children can bring out their inner artist at the Kids’ Art Booth, sponsored by the Indian Boundary YMCA. The children can make a keepsake to bring home.

Shop, dine and indulge in Downtown Downers Grove. Take advantage of great specials and events. Briosa Boutique will have 15 percent off their entire store (some exclusions apply) and an additional 30 percent off clearance rack, Style Studio will have 20 percent off all artwork, Smile Downers Grove will have face painting on Saturday, Visit www.downtowndg.org for a full list of our boutiques and cafes, as well as other specials that will be taking place that weekend!