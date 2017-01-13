Driver hospitalized after car strikes tree, lamp post, house

An 84-year-old Park Ridge man was hospitalized following a car accident on the 1300 block of South Greenwood in Park Ridge. Police did not release his name.

According to police, the Park Ridge man was driving northbound on South Greenwood when his vehicle went through the stop sign at Granville and left the roadway. The vehicle then continued northbound, striking a tree on the parkway, along with a residential lamp post. The vehicle continued on and struck the side of a house. Two residents were inside the home at the time of the accident but neither resident was injured.

The driver’s injuries are not life threatening and it is suspected that he may have suffered a medical event prior to the accident. There is no indication that drugs or alcohol play a role in this accident. At this time the driver will be cited for several driving violations and the investigation is ongoing. Park Ridge Building inspectors surveyed the damage to the home and related that once board up efforts are completed the residents can reoccupy the home.