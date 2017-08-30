DuPage County offering LIHEAP assistance

DuPage County Community Services will be accepting applications for the annual Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) beginning Oct. 2, until May 31, 2018, or until funds are depleted. As cold temperatures are just around the corner, eligible families are encouraged to take advantage of the program.

Beginning Oct. 2, DuPage County Department of Community Services will accept winter heating applications, by appointment only, from seniors (60+) or people with disabilities. Beginning Nov. 1, applications will be taken for seniors, disabled, disconnected and households with children 5 and under. All other eligible households may begin applying on Dec. 1. Benefits are paid directly to the utilities on behalf of eligible households.

If your household’s combined gross income for the 30 days beginning with the date of the application is at or below 150 percent of the federal poverty level, you may be eligible to receive assistance. A single-person household can qualify for the program with a monthly gross income of up to $1,508; a two-person household up to $2,030; and a family of four can earn up to $3,075.

The State of Illinois will be offering the PIPP Program (Percentage of Income Payment Plan) for the current program year. PIPP will be offered Oct. 2 through Dec. 31, or until funds are exhausted.

Customers must bring the following required documentation when applying for assistance:

Social Security Cards for all household members;

Proof of gross income from all household members for the 30 days prior to the date of application beginning with the date of application;

Current heat and electric bills issued within the last 30 days (if they pay for the energy directly); and

For more information, DuPage County residents may call (630) 407-6500, (800) 942-9412 (toll-free) or visit www.dupageco.org.

For a complete listing of LIHEAP’s local administering agencies and additional information about the program go to http://liheapillinois.com or call the toll-free hotline at (877) 411-WARM.