DuPage County offers residents free latex paint recycling

DuPage County is hosting a Latex Paint Recycling Program at the County’s Woodridge Greene Valley Wastewater Treatment Facility starting June 1.

Residents can drop off their usable, unwanted latex paint during designated summer collections free of charge. The County will accept latex-based paint that has not been frozen, is less than 10 years old and has not been mixed with other products. The paint will be filtered and re-blended into a variety of colors, types and finishes. The recycled paint will then be offered free to residents, businesses and non-profit organizations in 5-gallon containers. While commercial entities can pick up the recycled paint, drop off is limited to residents. Paint from businesses, contractors or commercial entities will not be accepted.

“DuPage County is pleased to offer this program. It has multiple benefits, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills. It also enables the reuse of valuable latex paint at no cost to participating residents,” said Environmental Committee Chairwoman Amy Grant.

Homeowners can drop off their latex paint at the Woodridge Greene Valley Wastewater Treatment Facility, 7900 S. Route 53 in Woodridge, Monday to Saturday from June 1 through July 29 from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Recycled paint will be distributed during the same hours starting June 8. The site will be closed July 1 to 4.

Since the start of the program in 2001, the County has collected more than 87,000 gallons of paint and distributed roughly 45,000 gallons of recycled paint. The program has served more than 17,000 residents.

For more information, contact DuPage County at (630) 407-6700 or the Public Works Department at (630) 985-7400 or visit, www.dupageco.org/recyclingprograms/.