DuPage County scholarship deadline is May 12

The DuPage County Department of Community Services is offering college and occupational training scholarships for low-income individuals with high academic potential.

The Community Services Block Grant scholarship supplements the cost of tuition, books, supplies and other school-related items for a semester or a quarter to offset the student’s needs. This scholarship is funded and designed in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Applicants are required to provide proof of DuPage County residency, gross household income for the past 90 days and information about members living in the household. Income for the household must be at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level. Applicants must also include a 500-word original essay or personal statement, official school transcripts, two letters of recommendation, a Financial Aid Audit (financial aid award letter) and proof of enrollment in an Illinois accredited institution.

The scholarship award amounts will vary this year from $500 to $1,500 and special consideration is given to students interested in high-technology fields or other occupations in emerging fields.

Applications are available at the DuPage County Department of Community Services Office, 421 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton, or online at www.dupageco.org/CSBG. Completed applications and support documents must be received by 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 12.

For more information, contact the DuPage County Department of Community Services at (630) 407-6500, or call the toll free number at (800) 942-9412. TTY access is available at (630) 407-6502.