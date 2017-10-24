DuPage County Sheriff seeking help in locating woman last seen in Lisle Sept.25

Amy Nelson, a daughter, nurse, wife, and mother of two is still missing. Amy was last seen September 25, in the Four Lakes apartment complex in unincorporated Lisle.

Investigators and Amy’s family are concerned for her safety. She was pursuing treatment for depression and anxiety and may intend on harming herself.

The length of time since she was last seen, along with the fact that she has no cell phone, vehicle or financial means available to her, raises the level of concern.

Nelson is approximately 5’7” and 145 pounds with shoulder length brown hair, blue eyes and wears glasses. Nelson was last seen wearing a gray or dark blue shirt, blue jeans, Birkenstock sandals and may be carrying a maroon backpack. She has family in both Lisle and LaGrange Park.

If your encounter her, please dial 911 and request the police and an ambulance.

If you have seen Nelson or have any information regarding her location, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 630-407-2400 or dial 911.