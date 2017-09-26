DuPage Forest preserve closing three lakes for restocking Oct. 1

The fall rainbow trout season will open on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 6 a.m. at three Forest Preserve District of DuPage County lakes: Silver Lake at Blackwell in Warrenville, Pickerel Lake at Pratt’s Wayne Woods in Wayne and Grove Lake at Wood Dale Grove in Wood Dale.

The three lakes will close to all fishing Oct. 1 until the season opener to give newly stocked fish time to disperse. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will stock Silver Lake with 2,500 – 3,200 pounds of rainbow trout, and the Forest Preserve District will stock Pickerel Lake with 2,000 pounds and Grove Lake with 500 pounds.

The creel limit for rainbow trout is five trout per day with no length limit. Creel limits, depth maps and species lists for 30 forest preserve lakes are in the District’s free “Fishing in DuPage County” guide, which is available online or through Visitor Services at 630-933-7248 or forest@dupageforest.org.

All anglers 16 and older who are not legally disabled must carry valid Illinois fishing licenses with inland trout stamps. Both are available for purchase weekdays 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. through Visitor Services at District headquarters at 3S580 Naperville Road in Wheaton and select local retailers.

“Be part of this popular fall tradition that can be enjoyed by the whole family,” said Forest Preserve District of DuPage County President Joe Cantore. “Come drop a line — we’re sure you’ll be hooked!”

“Our trout fishing program is a great opportunity for anglers to catch a species they normally can’t find in this area,” said Forest Preserve District Commissioner Marsha Murphy, District 1.

