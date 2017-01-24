DuPage man found guilty of 2015 sexual assault of an elderly woman

DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert B. Berlin and Westmont Chief of Police James Gunther announced today that Tevin Rainey, 23 with a last known address in Woodridge, was found guilty of forcing his way into the apartment of an elderly woman and sexually assaulting her in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, 2015. Judge Brian Telander found Rainey guilty on all counts following a six-day-long bench trial. In all, Rainey was found guilty of three counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault, two counts of Home Invasion, one count of Armed Robbery, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping and one count of Armed Violence. All counts are Class X Felonies.

On January 1, 2015, at approximately 5 a.m., Rainey, armed with a firearm, broke into the woman’s apartment in Westmont. Once inside, Rainey forced the woman, who is over 80, onto a bed where he sexually assaulted her. Following the sexual assault, Rainey demanded money from the woman. When the woman told Rainey that she had very little money in her home, he forced her at gunpoint to drive to an ATM machine and withdraw funds. After the woman withdrew funds from her savings and checking accounts and gave the money to Rainey, Rainey ordered the woman to drive to a nearby apartment complex where he exited the vehicle and walked away. The woman then returned home and called 911. Upon their arrival at the woman’s home, authorities transported her to a local hospital to be treated for her injuries. An investigation led by the Westmont police with assistance from the Woodridge Police Department and the DuPage County Crime Lab led to Rainey who was found to be already in police custody on unrelated charges.

“Just over two years ago, armed with a handgun, Tevin Rainey broke into an elderly woman’s home and sexually assaulted her in such a way that the mere thought of it makes my stomach turn,” Berlin said. “And if that wasn’t enough, Mr. Rainey then kidnapped the woman at gunpoint and forced her to withdraw $320 from her bank accounts. I cannot begin to imagine the terror that poor woman must have felt by simply being in the presence of Mr. Rainey. Thankfully, due to the outstanding work of the Westmont and Woodridge Police Departments, Mr. Rainey was identified as a suspect in this case and with today’s verdict, he will be held responsible. I would like to thank Judge Brian Telander for ensuring a fair trial for both sides in this case. I would also like to thank the DuPage County Crime Lab for their work in providing us with the evidence necessary to mount a successful prosecution. Finally, I would like to thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Mike Pawl and Cathy DeLaMar for their work in holding Mr. Rainey responsible for his actions in this very upsetting case.”

“We are pleased with the verdict in this case,” Chief Gunther said. “Our police department worked tirelessly from the moment we received the call to identify the defendant and to ensure that all leads were thoroughly investigated. I would like to thank the Woodridge Police Department, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office, the DuPage County Crime Lab and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office for their assistance. This was the most heinous crime to occur in Westmont in my twenty years in law enforcement. Justice was served on behalf of the victim and all of DuPage County can rest assured that Mr. Rainey can no longer terrorize any of our citizens.”

Rainey’s next court date is scheduled for February 15 for return of the pre-sentence report and post-trial motions. He faces a penalty of between 57 to 120 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. Rainey will be required to serve 85 percent of his sentence before being eligible for parole.