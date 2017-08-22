DuPage Sheriff’s Office begins its annual zero tolerance School Zone Enforcement Campaign

It’s that time of year again that has most parents smiling as children head back to school. What that also means is the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting its annual Zero Tolerance School Zone Enforcement Campaign. The campaign is underway and continue for approximately four weeks.

Undersheriff Frank Bibbiano wants the public to know that the Sheriff’s Office takes Zero Tolerance very seriously. The Undersheriff stated, “Our deputies will be out in force and if you violate a traffic law in a school zone you should expect a citation.”

The purpose of this traffic safety campaign is to raise public awareness about the dangers of driving recklessly in school zones and to remind people that school speed zones exist for a reason – to protect the children.

This campaign is designed to protect children of all ages and to show motorists that driving recklessly around children will not be tolerated.

Sheriff’s deputies will be stationed in school zones to enforce speed limits, cell phone use, seat belt use, child safety restraint laws, passing stopped school buses, reckless driving behavior, and other traffic laws.

Deputies will be enforcing traffic laws in all school zones in the morning, during the lunch hour, and in the afternoon as children are being picked up. Following the month long campaign, deputies will continue to patrol school zones throughout the school year.