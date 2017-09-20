Early work continues on Weber Road/I55 Interchange

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Report

Paving the way for the future of the Weber Road and I55 Interchange, the village of Romeoville continues to move pieces of the project forward.

For several years, a plan has been in place to reconfigure the interchange that is considered the busiest in Will County, with the Illinois Department of Transportation at the helm of the project. While bidding for the project was expected in March, due to the influx of the state budget, progress hasn’t been seen.

However, the huge undertaking requires a variety of elements including clarifying the right of way, easement issues and the drawing of property lines. Recently, in connection with the ongoing IDOT project to reconstruct the interchange at Weber Road and I-55, IDOT has requested Romeoville to convey by warranty deed a portion of property near Weber and Lakeview roads.

Village Attorney Rich Vogel said in working a couple of years with IDOT on this project, the village had taken ownership of two retention ponds at Windham Business Park and had some difficulty in finding the easements of the ponds . The village has been able to review them and can now move forward.

“Amazing how many little pieces are involved with this project,” said Mayor John Noak. “At least we are tweaking all the final projects on our end.”

According to Noak, the State bid for the project had to be moved to November meaning any progress or construction will not begin until the spring, “if we are lucky,” he said