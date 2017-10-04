Earn cash for your Bolingbrook, Woodridge school by shopping at The Promenade

The Promenade Bolingbrook announces the return of its popular Shopping 4 Students program, which began October 1 and continues through Monday, April 30, 2018. That means even more for K-12 schools throughout the Bolingbrook area with this easy-to-participate, no-cost fundraiser.

It’s simple to take part in Shopping 4 Students. After shopping, students, parents and faculty from participating schools simply submit their receipts from participating retailers online through a smartphone, tablet or computer at ShopAndLog.com/Bolingbrook.

All submitted receipts must be from The Promenade Bolingbrook retailers, restaurants, department stores or theater.

“We believe in and support primary education in our community, and the Shopping 4 Students rewards program is a good way for us to help area schools,” said The Promenade Bolingbrook General Manager Tom Castagnoli. “Each year, shoppers simply earn points for their local school by submitting their Promenade Bolingbrook restaurant or store receipts online. It’s a win for education.”

Each dollar spent is worth five points for each school with plenty of opportunities to earn bonus points. Each participating school will win $250 to $2,000. Plus, each month the school with the highest number of points will win a $200 bonus prize (limit one per school). A limit of $10,000 will be awarded through the program.

Schools participating in this year’s Shopping 4 Students program include:

Bolingbrook High School

Brooks Middle School

Center Cass District 66

Edgewood Elementary School

Fairmount Elementary School

Humphrey Middle School

Oak View Elementary School

School District 113a

St. Dominic School

Wood View Elementary

Please visit ShopAndLog.com/Bolingbrook to learn more including ways to win bonus points in October.

.