East’s McGee is first D.202 wrestler to win 2 state titles

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

CHAMPAIGN ‑ After losing in the state finals last season, Plainfield East’s Michael McGee had a plan for this season.

“The goal the beginning of the year was to have an undefeated senior year and to finish on top of the podium in February,” he said.

Check and check.

McGee ended a dominant 43-0 season with a dominant win, beating DeKalb’s Fabian Lopez by technical fall in 5 minutes, 14 seconds for the Class 3A title at 120 pounds.

“I didn’t want to give him any chance at all to stay in the match,” McGee said of the final. “He had the chin whip once, but he was going to have to break my neck if he wants to pin me. That wasn’t happening. It feels so good knowing all the hard work paid off and I am just so excited. That match was a perfect way to end a perfect season.”

McGee opened the tournament with a 14-3 major decision over Pat Nolan of Sandburg. He then pinned Justin Benjamin of St. Charles in 1:57 and advanced to the championship match with a 4-0 decision over Robert Precin of Andrew.

With the title, McGee becomes the first District 202 wrestler in history to win multiple state titles, as he placed first his sophomore year as well.

He also the first in district lore to reach the finals three years and joins only Plainfield Central’s Ryan Prater (2004-06) and Nick Nasenbeny (2011-13) as three-time state placers.

While McGee said he would have liked to have been a three-time champion, he said the loss last seaon inspired him for this year.

“I wish I could have been a three time [champion] but that loss was humbling and it made me work harder,” he said. “That loss is one of the main reasons I am back on top – I didn’t forget that. That really made me push myself even harder. What follows effort? Results – and I am glad I got the results I wanted.”

McGee is also the only wrestler in District 202 to finish a season with an undefeated record.

“It added a lot more pressure at the end of the season, but I just had to clear my head before the match. I couldn’t be scared to lose,” he said.

McGee will wrestle next season at Old Dominion University in Norfolk, VA and will leave Plainfield East as the most successful athlete in the eight-year history of the school and while he sets the bar high, he wants other to strive to do what he has done.

“I want the other kids that come through Plainfield East to know that they don’t have to transfer to the best team in the state to be a two-time or three-time [champion],” he said. “I want them to break my records. I want the future for East to be just as good, if not better.

McGee’s teammate Anthony Zamora also competed at 120 pounds, but did not medal.

District 202 did have a second medalist as Plainfield North’s Matt Hennessey (41-9) placed sixth at 195, falling in his final match 3-1 to Kobey Bosworth of O`Fallon.

North’s Luke Smiley competed at 138, but did not place.

Plainfield South had a pair of wrestlers qualify for the state finals, as Enzo Silva (106) and Dominic Ferraro (285) both competed, but did not place.

At 152, Plainfield Central’s Jared Ellingwood closed out the storied career of the Ellingwood family as all four brothers competed on the mat for the Wildcats.

Joining the District 202 wrestlers was Plainfield resident and Mt. Carmel wrestler David Riojas (37-6), who earned a state title in Class 3A at 170.

He defeated previously undefeated Johnny Mologousis of Lyons 9-4 for the title.

“I was really nervous (Friday) and coming into the finals, I just wanted to have fun,” Riojas said. “It was the last match of this tournament, so I just went out and gave it my all. This whole tournament, the minute I saw the brackets I wanted it to be me and him and I knew I had to beat him.”