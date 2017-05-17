Education Foundation’s Select 58 program celebrates eighth graders for service, citizenship

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 celebrated this year’s Select 58 recipients at a formal awards banquet at Herrick Middle School on Wednesday, May 10. Select 58 is an Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 program that honors eighth graders who provide outstanding service to their school and community.

The event featured introductions by Herrick Principal Matt Neustadt and Superintendent Dr. Kari Cremascoli; entertainment by the Downers Grove South Madrigal Choir; speeches by District 58 alumni James Krick and Lydia Walsh-Rock.

The recipients also enjoyed a unique focal point; a beautiful cake depicting all Select 58 students, courtesy of Downers Grove resident Cathy Oriatti. The event closed with the distribution of Select 58 plaques, courtesy of Blooming Color, and sweatshirts, courtesy of Holy Cow Sports. The event also featured photography services by Miles Boone Photography and flowers/decorations courtesy of Phillip’s Flowers and Gifts and Aramark.

Congrats to the 2017 Select 58 award recipients.

From Herrick Middle School:

Erin Beatty, Justin Berghorst, Ann Bieda, Carissa Blumka, Elijah Chen, Emma Cho, Elizabeth Cremer, Hannah Crowe, Carson Diehl, Carrie Drobnik, Lindsey Good, Jillian Kartsounes, Aisling Kerr, Nathan Kerr, Saoirse Kerr, Emily Koors, Matthew Lupescu, Sarah Lupescu, Lucas Marra, Grace McTigue, Julia Niemiec, Noah Pardue, Erin Peters, Tressa Rapach, Matthew Rowley, Benjamin Schaub, Andrew Swenson, Ashleigh Szydlowski and Arden Zajack

From O’Neill Middle School:

August Balicki, Michael Beirne, Andrew Calek, Patrick Carlson, Mary Davenport, Sierra Donaldson, Matthew Frauendorff, Abby Fredricks, Josephina Gadzala, Rainu George, Julia Grippo, Logan Henderson, Gerda Jucys, Dillon Kohls, Kyle Kotovsky, Diana Kwak, Matthew Leinart, Elliott Lewis, Katherine McGuire, Alexandra Meyers, Ariel Oh, Brian Parilla, Eliza Peters, Sara Scolan, Teagan Smith, Kendall Swider, Benjamin Tunney, Riley Vernon and Riley Vondrasek

This year’s Select 58 judges included Foundation directors Roberta Diehl, Swapna Gigani and Kevin Murphy as well as community members Jill Donaldson, James Kelly and Bruce Swanson. The planning committee included Community Relations Coordinator Megan Hewitt, Herrick Secretary Ann Russ and Foundation Director Laura Taylor, with assistance from Herrick Principal Matt Neustadt, O’Neill Principal Matt Durbala and O’Neill secretaries Amy Peters and Lisa Wojdyla.