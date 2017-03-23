Edward J. Roman, 86, a resident of Maple Grove, Minn., and a former longtime resident of Plainfield, passed away March 18 in Robbinsdale, Minn. He was born on January 17, 1931 in Chicago. Edward is survived by his devoted wife of 60 years, Virginia (nee Welps); his loving children, Linda (Tom) Krizmanic, Ed (Diane) Roman, Paul (Becky) Roman and Barb (Kris) Siejko; his cherished grandchildren, Michael (Carly McGillick) Krizmanic, Jason Krizmanic, and Lauren (Dr. Paul) Peña; Phyllis, John-Paul, Christy, and Eddie Roman; Nicholas and Bailey Roman; Haywood, Zachary and Wesley Siejko and great-grandson, Edward John Roman; his sisters-in-law, Lenore Romanchek and Eleanor Welps; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Helen (nee Lesniak) Romanchek, his brothers, Andrew and Richard Romanchek, and brother-in-law, Joseph Welps.

Edward was a graduate of DePaul University and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He retired from Griffith Laboratories after many years.

Edward was a longtime member of St. Mary Immaculate Parish, Plainfield and the American Legion Marne Post #13, Plainfield. He was very involved in scouting and was Chairman of the Iroquois District, Chicago and an Admiral in the Sea Scouts.

He enjoyed camping, fishing, painting ceramics, building model ships, solving jigsaw puzzles, playing cards (especially pinochle), and reciting a great story or telling a good joke.

Edward was also a big movie buff and loved to watch westerns and WWII films. He was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice and sang in many choirs, most recently at St. Mary Immaculate Parish. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Visitation is Friday, March 24, 2 until 8 p.m. at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home, corner of Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 25, 11 a.m. at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield. Interment will follow at St. Casimir Cemetery, Chicago. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit http://www.overman-jones.com/