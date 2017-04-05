Home / Bolingbrook / Election results: Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Lockport, Plainfield, Shorewood and White Oak

Election results: Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Lockport, Plainfield, Shorewood and White Oak

The following are unofficial election results from the contested April 4 municipal elections in Will County. The results are in alphabetical order according to village or city. For complete election results visit the Will County Clerk’s website.

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK MAYOR

32 of 32 Precincts Reporting: 12,222 votes

Roger C. Claar (BFP)                      6,142  50.25 percent

Jacqueline L. Traynere (BUP)         6,080  49.75 percent

 

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK CLERK

Jaime J. Olson (BUP)             6,028  50.10 percent

Carol S. Penning (BFP)          6,004  49.90 percent

 

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK TRUSTEE 3 seats

32 of 32 Precincts Reporting: 32,809 votes

Michael T. Lawler (BFP)                               5,640  17.19 percent

Maria A. Zarate (BFP)                                   5,588  17.03 percent

Robert M. Jaskiewicz (BUP)                         5,508  16.79 percent

Terri L. Ransom (BUP)                                 5,504  16.78 percent

Sheldon L. Watts (BFP)                                5,341  16.28 percent

Mary Helen Reyna De Parsons (BUP)        5,228  15.93 percent

 

VALLEY VIEW CUSD 365U BOARD MEMBER 4 seats

39 of 39 Precincts Reporting: 36,709 votes

Deborah Sykora                   5,666  15.43 percent

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campbell       4,553  12.40 percent

Sally (Clemens) Guilbo         4,508  12.28 percent

Victor D. Zack                        4,183  11.40 percent

Vickie Sutterlin                      3,985  10.86 percent

Charlotte A. Droogan             3,884  10.58 percent

Daniel J. Falese                      3,392  9.24 percent

Natale Garofalo                                  2,898  7.89 percent

Sinatra Strong                                   2,394  6.52 percent

Kokeith Perry                                    1,246  3.39 percent

 

WHITE OAK LIBRARY REFERENDUM (Crest Hill/Lockport/Romeoville)

35 of 35 Precincts Reporting: 7,858

NO                   4,757  60.54 percent

YES                 3,101  39.46 percent

 

CITY OF CREST HILL MAYOR

12 of 12 Precincts Reporting: 2,700 votes

Raymond R. Soliman (IND)

1,541  57.07 percent

John S. Vershay (IND)

194     7.19 percent

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Churnovic (IND)

965     35.74 percent

 

CITY OF CREST HILL ALDERMAN WARD 4

5 of 5 Precincts Reporting: 1,187 votes

Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Albert (IND)

658     55.43 percent

Charles Convery (IND)

529     44.57 percent

 

CITY OF JOLIET COUNCILMAN AT LARGE, 3 seats

71 of 71 Precincts Reporting: 23,770 votes

Michael F. Turk                                  3,994  16.80 percent

Jan Quillman                                      3,615  15.21 percent

Don ‘Duck’ Dickinson                        2,682  11.28 percent

Brooke Hernandez Brewer              2,445  10.29 percent

  1. Dale Evans 1,735  7.30 percent

Rachel F. Ventura                              1,605  6.75 percent

Betty J. Washington                          1,385  5.83 percent

Roger W. Powell                                1,373  5.78 percent

Alex Rodriguez                                  1,228  5.17 percent

Marc P. Ragusa                                  1,007  4.24 percent

Diane M. Harris                                 898     3.78 percent

Larry Crawford                                 716     3.01 percent

Michelle Stiff                                      439     1.85 percent

Christian Egwunwoke                      391     1.64 percent

Nathaniel Romeo                               257     1.08 percent

 

JOLIET PARK COMMISSIONER FULL, 3 seats

53 of 53 Precincts Reporting, 17,699 votes

 

Sue Gulas                   4,346  24.56 percent

Joe Clement               3,523  19.91 percent

Bill Tatro                    3,177  17.95 percent

Kevin Paul                 2,952  16.68 percent

David J. Talarico        2,761  15.60 percent

Jim Patnoudes           940     5.31 percent

 

JOLIET PARK COMMISSIONER UNEXP 2-YR

53 of 53 Precincts Reporting, 7,461 votes

Patricia Marcum                    3,736  50.07 percent

Matthew J. ‘Matt’ McGuire   3,725  49.93 percent

 

CITY OF LOCKPORT MAYOR

15 of 15 Precincts Reporting: 3,212 votes

Steven Streit (IND)               2,369  73.75 percent

Joey A. Jeraminas (IND)       843     26.25 percent

 

 

CITY OF LOCKPORT ALDERMAN WARD 1

7 of 7 Precincts Reporting, 665 votes

Renee Saban (IND)                           413     62.11 percent

Kristopher A. Capadona (IND)        252     37.89 percent

 

VILLAGE OF PLAINFIELD TRUSTEE

20 of 20 Precincts Reporting: 8,283 votes

Margie Bonuchi (IND)                      2,387  28.82 percent

Cally J. Larson (IND)             2,173  26.23 percent

Larry D. Newton (IND)                     2,121  25.61 percent

Garrett M. Peck (IND)                       1,602  19.34 percent

 

 

PLAINFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY REFERENDUM

45 of 45 Precincts Reporting: 7,132 votes

NO                   4,663  65.38 percent

YES                 2,469  34.62 percent

 

PLAINFIELD LIBRARY TRUSTEE 4 seats

45 of 45 Precincts Reporting: 16,754 votes

Lisa Schmidt                          3,812  22.75 percent

Vicki M. Knight                      3,598  21.48 percent

Patricia Lynn Miller              3,680  21.96 percent

Ryan Gilles                             3,071  18.33 percent

Jason M. Puetz                       2,593  15.48 percent

 

VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD PRESIDENT

10 of 10 Precincts Reporting, 2,668 votes

Richard (Rick) Chapman (IND)                   1,351  50.64 percent

Barbara ‘Cookie’ Kirkland (IND)                 1,317  49.36 percent

 

VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD TRUSTEE 3 Seats open

10 of 10 Precincts Reporting, 5,800 votes

Dan Anderson (IND)                        1,733  29.88 percent

Daniel Warren (IND)                        1,452  25.03 percent

Clarence ‘CC’ DeBold (IND) 1,325  22.84 percent

Lona Jakaitis (IND)               1,290  22.24 percent

 

 

 

 

 



