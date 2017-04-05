Election results: Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Lockport, Plainfield, Shorewood and White Oak

The following are unofficial election results from the contested April 4 municipal elections in Will County. The results are in alphabetical order according to village or city. For complete election results visit the Will County Clerk’s website.
VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK MAYOR
32 of 32 Precincts Reporting: 12,222 votes
Roger C. Claar (BFP) 6,142 50.25 percent
Jacqueline L. Traynere (BUP) 6,080 49.75 percent
VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK CLERK
Jaime J. Olson (BUP) 6,028 50.10 percent
Carol S. Penning (BFP) 6,004 49.90 percent
VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK TRUSTEE 3 seats
32 of 32 Precincts Reporting: 32,809 votes
Michael T. Lawler (BFP) 5,640 17.19 percent
Maria A. Zarate (BFP) 5,588 17.03 percent
Robert M. Jaskiewicz (BUP) 5,508 16.79 percent
Terri L. Ransom (BUP) 5,504 16.78 percent
Sheldon L. Watts (BFP) 5,341 16.28 percent
Mary Helen Reyna De Parsons (BUP) 5,228 15.93 percent
VALLEY VIEW CUSD 365U BOARD MEMBER 4 seats
39 of 39 Precincts Reporting: 36,709 votes
Deborah Sykora 5,666 15.43 percent
Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campbell 4,553 12.40 percent
Sally (Clemens) Guilbo 4,508 12.28 percent
Victor D. Zack 4,183 11.40 percent
Vickie Sutterlin 3,985 10.86 percent
Charlotte A. Droogan 3,884 10.58 percent
Daniel J. Falese 3,392 9.24 percent
Natale Garofalo 2,898 7.89 percent
Sinatra Strong 2,394 6.52 percent
Kokeith Perry 1,246 3.39 percent
WHITE OAK LIBRARY REFERENDUM (Crest Hill/Lockport/Romeoville)
35 of 35 Precincts Reporting: 7,858
NO 4,757 60.54 percent
YES 3,101 39.46 percent
CITY OF CREST HILL MAYOR
12 of 12 Precincts Reporting: 2,700 votes
Raymond R. Soliman (IND)
1,541 57.07 percent
John S. Vershay (IND)
194 7.19 percent
Nicholas ‘Nick’ Churnovic (IND)
965 35.74 percent
CITY OF CREST HILL ALDERMAN WARD 4
5 of 5 Precincts Reporting: 1,187 votes
Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Albert (IND)
658 55.43 percent
Charles Convery (IND)
529 44.57 percent
CITY OF JOLIET COUNCILMAN AT LARGE, 3 seats
71 of 71 Precincts Reporting: 23,770 votes
Michael F. Turk 3,994 16.80 percent
Jan Quillman 3,615 15.21 percent
Don ‘Duck’ Dickinson 2,682 11.28 percent
Brooke Hernandez Brewer 2,445 10.29 percent
- Dale Evans 1,735 7.30 percent
Rachel F. Ventura 1,605 6.75 percent
Betty J. Washington 1,385 5.83 percent
Roger W. Powell 1,373 5.78 percent
Alex Rodriguez 1,228 5.17 percent
Marc P. Ragusa 1,007 4.24 percent
Diane M. Harris 898 3.78 percent
Larry Crawford 716 3.01 percent
Michelle Stiff 439 1.85 percent
Christian Egwunwoke 391 1.64 percent
Nathaniel Romeo 257 1.08 percent
JOLIET PARK COMMISSIONER FULL, 3 seats
53 of 53 Precincts Reporting, 17,699 votes
Sue Gulas 4,346 24.56 percent
Joe Clement 3,523 19.91 percent
Bill Tatro 3,177 17.95 percent
Kevin Paul 2,952 16.68 percent
David J. Talarico 2,761 15.60 percent
Jim Patnoudes 940 5.31 percent
JOLIET PARK COMMISSIONER UNEXP 2-YR
53 of 53 Precincts Reporting, 7,461 votes
Patricia Marcum 3,736 50.07 percent
Matthew J. ‘Matt’ McGuire 3,725 49.93 percent
CITY OF LOCKPORT MAYOR
15 of 15 Precincts Reporting: 3,212 votes
Steven Streit (IND) 2,369 73.75 percent
Joey A. Jeraminas (IND) 843 26.25 percent
CITY OF LOCKPORT ALDERMAN WARD 1
7 of 7 Precincts Reporting, 665 votes
Renee Saban (IND) 413 62.11 percent
Kristopher A. Capadona (IND) 252 37.89 percent
VILLAGE OF PLAINFIELD TRUSTEE
20 of 20 Precincts Reporting: 8,283 votes
Margie Bonuchi (IND) 2,387 28.82 percent
Cally J. Larson (IND) 2,173 26.23 percent
Larry D. Newton (IND) 2,121 25.61 percent
Garrett M. Peck (IND) 1,602 19.34 percent
PLAINFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY REFERENDUM
45 of 45 Precincts Reporting: 7,132 votes
NO 4,663 65.38 percent
YES 2,469 34.62 percent
PLAINFIELD LIBRARY TRUSTEE 4 seats
45 of 45 Precincts Reporting: 16,754 votes
Lisa Schmidt 3,812 22.75 percent
Vicki M. Knight 3,598 21.48 percent
Patricia Lynn Miller 3,680 21.96 percent
Ryan Gilles 3,071 18.33 percent
Jason M. Puetz 2,593 15.48 percent
VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD PRESIDENT
10 of 10 Precincts Reporting, 2,668 votes
Richard (Rick) Chapman (IND) 1,351 50.64 percent
Barbara ‘Cookie’ Kirkland (IND) 1,317 49.36 percent
VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD TRUSTEE 3 Seats open
10 of 10 Precincts Reporting, 5,800 votes
Dan Anderson (IND) 1,733 29.88 percent
Daniel Warren (IND) 1,452 25.03 percent
Clarence ‘CC’ DeBold (IND) 1,325 22.84 percent
Lona Jakaitis (IND) 1,290 22.24 percent