Election results: Bolingbrook, Crest Hill, Joliet, Lockport, Plainfield, Shorewood and White Oak

The following are unofficial election results from the contested April 4 municipal elections in Will County. The results are in alphabetical order according to village or city. For complete election results visit the Will County Clerk’s website.

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK MAYOR

32 of 32 Precincts Reporting: 12,222 votes

Roger C. Claar (BFP) 6,142 50.25 percent

Jacqueline L. Traynere (BUP) 6,080 49.75 percent

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK CLERK

Jaime J. Olson (BUP) 6,028 50.10 percent

Carol S. Penning (BFP) 6,004 49.90 percent

VILLAGE OF BOLINGBROOK TRUSTEE 3 seats

32 of 32 Precincts Reporting: 32,809 votes

Michael T. Lawler (BFP) 5,640 17.19 percent

Maria A. Zarate (BFP) 5,588 17.03 percent

Robert M. Jaskiewicz (BUP) 5,508 16.79 percent

Terri L. Ransom (BUP) 5,504 16.78 percent

Sheldon L. Watts (BFP) 5,341 16.28 percent

Mary Helen Reyna De Parsons (BUP) 5,228 15.93 percent

VALLEY VIEW CUSD 365U BOARD MEMBER 4 seats

39 of 39 Precincts Reporting: 36,709 votes

Deborah Sykora 5,666 15.43 percent

Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Campbell 4,553 12.40 percent

Sally (Clemens) Guilbo 4,508 12.28 percent

Victor D. Zack 4,183 11.40 percent

Vickie Sutterlin 3,985 10.86 percent

Charlotte A. Droogan 3,884 10.58 percent

Daniel J. Falese 3,392 9.24 percent

Natale Garofalo 2,898 7.89 percent

Sinatra Strong 2,394 6.52 percent

Kokeith Perry 1,246 3.39 percent

WHITE OAK LIBRARY REFERENDUM (Crest Hill/Lockport/Romeoville)

35 of 35 Precincts Reporting: 7,858

NO 4,757 60.54 percent

YES 3,101 39.46 percent

CITY OF CREST HILL MAYOR

12 of 12 Precincts Reporting: 2,700 votes

Raymond R. Soliman (IND)

1,541 57.07 percent

John S. Vershay (IND)

194 7.19 percent

Nicholas ‘Nick’ Churnovic (IND)

965 35.74 percent

CITY OF CREST HILL ALDERMAN WARD 4

5 of 5 Precincts Reporting: 1,187 votes

Nathaniel ‘Nate’ Albert (IND)

658 55.43 percent

Charles Convery (IND)

529 44.57 percent

CITY OF JOLIET COUNCILMAN AT LARGE, 3 seats

71 of 71 Precincts Reporting: 23,770 votes

Michael F. Turk 3,994 16.80 percent

Jan Quillman 3,615 15.21 percent

Don ‘Duck’ Dickinson 2,682 11.28 percent

Brooke Hernandez Brewer 2,445 10.29 percent

Dale Evans 1,735 7.30 percent

Rachel F. Ventura 1,605 6.75 percent

Betty J. Washington 1,385 5.83 percent

Roger W. Powell 1,373 5.78 percent

Alex Rodriguez 1,228 5.17 percent

Marc P. Ragusa 1,007 4.24 percent

Diane M. Harris 898 3.78 percent

Larry Crawford 716 3.01 percent

Michelle Stiff 439 1.85 percent

Christian Egwunwoke 391 1.64 percent

Nathaniel Romeo 257 1.08 percent

JOLIET PARK COMMISSIONER FULL, 3 seats

53 of 53 Precincts Reporting, 17,699 votes

Sue Gulas 4,346 24.56 percent

Joe Clement 3,523 19.91 percent

Bill Tatro 3,177 17.95 percent

Kevin Paul 2,952 16.68 percent

David J. Talarico 2,761 15.60 percent

Jim Patnoudes 940 5.31 percent

JOLIET PARK COMMISSIONER UNEXP 2-YR

53 of 53 Precincts Reporting, 7,461 votes

Patricia Marcum 3,736 50.07 percent

Matthew J. ‘Matt’ McGuire 3,725 49.93 percent

CITY OF LOCKPORT MAYOR

15 of 15 Precincts Reporting: 3,212 votes

Steven Streit (IND) 2,369 73.75 percent

Joey A. Jeraminas (IND) 843 26.25 percent

CITY OF LOCKPORT ALDERMAN WARD 1

7 of 7 Precincts Reporting, 665 votes

Renee Saban (IND) 413 62.11 percent

Kristopher A. Capadona (IND) 252 37.89 percent

VILLAGE OF PLAINFIELD TRUSTEE

20 of 20 Precincts Reporting: 8,283 votes

Margie Bonuchi (IND) 2,387 28.82 percent

Cally J. Larson (IND) 2,173 26.23 percent

Larry D. Newton (IND) 2,121 25.61 percent

Garrett M. Peck (IND) 1,602 19.34 percent

PLAINFIELD PUBLIC LIBRARY REFERENDUM

45 of 45 Precincts Reporting: 7,132 votes

NO 4,663 65.38 percent

YES 2,469 34.62 percent

PLAINFIELD LIBRARY TRUSTEE 4 seats

45 of 45 Precincts Reporting: 16,754 votes

Lisa Schmidt 3,812 22.75 percent

Vicki M. Knight 3,598 21.48 percent

Patricia Lynn Miller 3,680 21.96 percent

Ryan Gilles 3,071 18.33 percent

Jason M. Puetz 2,593 15.48 percent

VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD PRESIDENT

10 of 10 Precincts Reporting, 2,668 votes

Richard (Rick) Chapman (IND) 1,351 50.64 percent

Barbara ‘Cookie’ Kirkland (IND) 1,317 49.36 percent

VILLAGE OF SHOREWOOD TRUSTEE 3 Seats open

10 of 10 Precincts Reporting, 5,800 votes

Dan Anderson (IND) 1,733 29.88 percent

Daniel Warren (IND) 1,452 25.03 percent

Clarence ‘CC’ DeBold (IND) 1,325 22.84 percent

Lona Jakaitis (IND) 1,290 22.24 percent