Eleven Maine 207 students named National Merit Finalists

Eleven Maine Township High School District 207 students have been honored as Finalists in the 2017 National Merit Scholarship Program competition.

Named as Finalists are Margaret Cahill, Katherine Daehler, Anastasia Dalianis, Wesley Dziedzic, Maura Lally, Santino Mistrata, Nicole Skora and Sean Stapleton from Maine South High School and, from Maine West High School: Eli Haworth, Ben Heim and Anna Remus.

Finalists number about 15,000 and represent less than 1 percent of high school seniors nationwide. Between March and June, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will notify those among the Finalists who will receive National Merit Scholarships, worth $2,500 each.

According to the National Merit Scholarship Foundation, scholarships will be awarded to about 7,500 seniors across the country. In addition to these finalists, District 207 had 17 students who were named as Commended Students earlier this school year: Fionna Ek and Steven Richter from Maine East; Mark Biedke, Alison Cardella, Margaret Carey, Veronica Dohr, Abigail Ekstrom, Sonali Kumar, Jacob Martin, Kamryn McKenzie, Nicholas Mistrata, William Olafsson and Hannah Warlick from Maine South; and Matthew Halverson, Bozhidara Kovacheva, Sanha Lim and Dana Meskan from Maine West. Commended Students are also among the highest scoring of the 1.5 million students who took the Preliminary Qualifying test.

Students enter the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test during their junior year. National Merit Scholarship Corporation is a not-for-profit organization that was established in 1955. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 420 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goal of encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.