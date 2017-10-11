Embark on a “Trivial Pursuit” at SEASPAR’s 6th Annual Trivia Challenge Fundraiser

Teams test their trivia knowledge against each other for SEASPAR’s annual fundraiser Oct. 20.

The South East Association for Special Parks And Recreation (SEASPAR) is hosting its 6th annual Trivia Challenge fundraiser on Friday, October 20. The Trivia Challenge is at the American Legion Post 80 in Downers Grove. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the games begin at 7 p.m.

The Trivia Challenge is a fun, informal competition. Teams answer general knowledge and trivia questions, and the team that has correctly answered the most questions at the end of the competition receives a $500 cash prize.

Tickets for the Trivia Challenge are $25 per person. Tables of ten may also be purchased for $200. A cash bar is available and food is provided, but guests are welcome to bring snacks as well.

Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets may be available for purchase at the door if space allows. Organizations and individuals are also invited to sponsor the event.

Proceeds from the Trivia Challenge will be used to support SEASPAR’s recreational programs and services for individuals with disabilities served by the park districts of Clarendon Hills, Darien, Downers Grove, La Grange, La Grange Park, Lemont, Lisle, Westmont, and Woodridge, and the villages of Brookfield, Indian Head Park, and Western Springs.

The American Legion Post 80 is located at 4000 Saratoga Avenue in Downers Grove.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit SEASPAR.org or call 630-960-7600.