Embers Academy hosting ‘Mini Monsters’ Clinic

Embers Academy, located at 8340 N. Greenwood Avenue in Niles, will be hosting a “Mini Monsters Football Clinic” at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, 2017.

This event will be the highlight of “Bears/Packers Day” at the school. It is an annual celebration, held on the date of this famous rivalry’s first game of the season.

This new initiative by the Chicago Bears is for all 2nd to 5th grade Embers students and consists of a 90 minute youth program that stresses the importance of healthy eating, physical activity and proper hydration through fun, non-contact football drills.

Former Chicago Bears linebacker, Jim Schwantz, will help students maneuver through the 6 stations. The event will conclude with Schwantz’s brief talk about how to stay healthy.

Each participant will receive a Chicago Bears lunch box and wrist band.