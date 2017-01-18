Entrepreneur, motivational speaker Bill Rancic to share business lessons at BenU

Bill Rancic, entrepreneur, author and motivational speaker, will be at Benedictine University on Wednesday, February 8, at 7 p.m. in the Goodwin Hall Auditorium as part of the “BenU Presents: An Evening with…” event series. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $35 for the presentation and a Meet and Greet.

Rancic will share entertaining lessons he learned in business from starting a pancake company with his grandmother at age 10 to his current ventures as a small business spokesman, restaurant owner and real estate developer.

After graduating cum laude from Loyola University of Chicago, Rancic founded the multimillion-dollar enterprise Cigars Around the World, a monthly online subscription-based retailer. He then wrote The New York Times best-selling book, “You’re Hired: How to Succeed in Business and Life,” which chronicles his successful life, experience and advice.

Rancic also wrote “Beyond the Lemonade Stand” to help educate and motivate young people about the value of money and how to leverage skills, talents and abilities at an early age. All proceeds from the book sales have gone to charity. He later co-authored “I Do… Now What?” with his wife, Giuliana, in which they share their secrets to everlasting love. In November, he released his debut novel, “First Light,” a story of love, family and survival against all odds. He and his wife are also partners in their restaurant venture, RPM Italian with a location in Chicago.

The winner of Season One of the NBC reality show “The Apprentice,” Rancic regularly talks about business and entrepreneurship on daytime broadcast and cable television programs such as NBC’s “Today” show, ABC’s “The View,” “The Rachel Ray Show” and various CNBC programs. He continued to be in the national spotlight with successful shows on the E! TV network including “Giuliana & Bill.”

Rancic also engages in charitable activities. He has made several trips to Haiti to build homes for victims of the 2010 earthquake. He is also an active board member of the Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, a privately-funded childcare and residential home for abused, homeless and neglected children on the near west side of Chicago.

Visit ben.edu/speakers to purchase tickets. For more information, contact Nicole Placek at nplacek@ben.edu or (630) 829-6406.