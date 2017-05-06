ESCC-leading Hilltoppers sweep away MCC

After sweeping away Marian Catholic (16-8, 10-4) and replacing the Spartans as residents atop the East Suburban Catholic Conference penthouse, JCA (16-10-1, 11-1) continued its torrid play at Gillespie Field on Saturday. The Hilltoppers swept away last-place Marian Central Catholic 7-1 and 8-0.

In game one, Brandon Wills, allowed a run and four hits while striking out seven, in his six innings on the mound, to pick up the win. Aidan Tyrell led the Hilltopper attack with three RBI while Michael O’Brien added two hits and two RBI.

In game two, Hilltopper sophomore Zak Gould (1-0) fired a four-hit shutouts at the Hurricanes, with five strikeouts. Michael O’Brien and Aidan Tyrell each had two hits and two RBI, to lead the Hilltopper onslaught. Simon Grashoff chipped in with a pair of RBI.

Notre Dame 6-11, Benet Academy 0-12

In game one, of the East Suburban Conference twin-bill, Notre Dame RHP’s Nat Moore and Mark Kutschke, combined on a three-hitter for the Dons. Moore picked up the win, striking out 10 Redwings, in his 4 1/3 shutout innings, while Kutschke fanned a pair in his 2 2/3 innings of relief. Jackson Kaplowitz, led the Don attack with three hits and two RBI while Kevin Garcia chipped in with two hits and two RBI.

In game two, Notre Dame (11-15-1, 4-10) almost overcame an 11-1 Benet Academy lead, before falling to the Redwings. Max Rimac had three hits and drove home a pair of runs for the Dons. Aidan French and Jackson Kaplowitz, each had two hits and 2RBI.

With the game 2 win, Benet Academy (18-7, 8-3) moves into second place in the ESCC, with a visit to the ESCC leaders, Joliet Catholic Academy (16-10-1, 11-1), on Monday

Maine East 2, Niles North 1

After walking off against Central Suburban North leader Highland Park on Thursday, the Demons (7-11, 4-7), were at it again, on Saturday. In a Central Suburban Confeernce crossover affair with Niles North (15-13, 4-7), Jusuf Zvizdic’s line single to center, scored Brandon Schwab (3-for-4) with the game winning run, once again sending the somewhat warmer Demon fans, dancing onto Dempster. Zvizdic’s walk-off, also made Jusuf the winning pitcher on the mound. Zvizdic fired a two-hitter at the Vikings. The lone Viking run was unearned.

Plainfield North 5, Lemont 3

In a battle of two state-ranked powers, the Tigers won for the 20th time this season, over Lemont (22-3). Sophomore Gavin Doyle went 3-for-4, with a double and an RBI. Dillon McCarthy had a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate while Cam Kissel singled home a Tiger run. RHP Josh Flemming picked up the win on the mound while RHP Ryder Stein nailed down the save.

Joliet Central 8, Argo 6

The Steelmen (10-14-3) won a nonconference shootout at Summit Argo (6-17), behind Tom Langley and Fabian Requena. Langley had two hits and drove home two Steelmen runs while Requena, also plated a pair for Joliet Central. Johnny Slattery added had two hits and an RBI, while JoJo McNair chipped in with a pair of hits.

Downers Grove 5, Willowbrook 2

The Trojans (14-11) stopped their four-game skid, with a West Suburban Conference crossover win over WSC Gold-leader Willowbrook (18-6). Sam Condon, Sam Cogger and Nolan Young each drove home a Trojan run. RHP Jeremy Delvalle fired a three-hitter at the Warriors.

Oswego East 4, Bolingbrook 2

The Raiders (12-8-1) fell in a nonconference game to Oswego East (22-4) on Saturday. Malik Binns and Kellen Quigley led the Raider attack.

Maine West 4, Maine South 2

The Hawks (4-18, 2-9), fell in a Central Suburban crossover in Des Plaines. Jaiden Ortiz had two hits for the Hawks while Salvatore Cecala and Danny Touhy drove home the two Hawk runs.

Highland 11, Lockport 2

In the Edwardsville Tigers Classic, the Porters (12-11-1) fell to Highland (12-6) on Saturday. Brent McDowell had a perfect 3-for-3 day for the Porters, while Josh Bentley had a pair of hits and an RBI.

Lockport 11, Chatham Glenwood 6

The Porters (13-11-1) salvaged a game, against the powerful Titans of Chatham Glenwood (15-6-1), in their final game in the Edwardsville Tigers Classic. Slick-fielding Porter shortstop Steve Salvino led the Porter attack with three-run triple. Collin Woulfe also tripled, singled and had two RBI. On Friday night the Porters lost to host Edwardsville 3-1. Edwardsville (19-4-1), earlier on Saturday lost 2-0 to Chatham Glenwood.

– Compiled by Drake Skleba