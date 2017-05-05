ESCC leading Hilltoppers, Tyrell blank Marian Catholic

At frigid and windy Gillespie Field in Joliet, the Hilltoppers (13-10-1, 8-1) behind a combined three-hit shutout by Aidan Tyrell (2-1) and Brendon Wills, blanked Marian Catholic 1-0. In a huge East Suburban Catholic Conference showdown, Joliet Catholic took over the top spot in the ESCC by percentage points.

Tyrell fired five shutout innings allowing just two hits while striking out eight. Tyrell’s clutch two-out RBI single drove home Hilltopper freshman Christian Knapczyk, for the only run he would need, in the third inning.

“It felt really good to finally come up with a big hit for us,” Tyrell said.

In the sixth, Hilltopper sophomore centerfielder Greg Ziegler, after fielding a single to center, fired a perfect-strike to Hilltopper catcher Simon Grashoff, to shoot down a Marian Catholic baserunner, trying to score the tying run. Wills finished off Marian Catholic (15-6, 9-2) in the seventh.

The two clubs will play at Marian Catholic on Friday at 4:30.

Plainfield Central 10 Joliet West 4

The Wildcats (19-6, 8-4) pulled within a ½ game of the Southwest Prairie Conference leaders, Oswego East, Plainfield North, Plainfield South, with the win. Wildcat catcher Rocky Pasente, drove home three ‘Cat runs while Nate Yusko had two RBI. Yusko improved to 5-1 with the win on the mound.

Joliet West (4-18-2, 1-11) was led by Nick Gulliford, who had three hits and drove home a pair of Tiger runs.

Minooka 9 Romeoville 0

The Indians (16-7, 8-4) also pulled within a ½ game of Southwest Prairie Conference leaders Oswego East, Plainfield North and Plainfield South, with the win. Devin Smith fired six shutout inning for Minooka, to pick up the win while Jon Butler had three hits, to lead the Indians attack. Wednesday’s walk-off hero, Logan O’Brien drove home two Minooka runs, while Cherokee LeBeau and Deston Martin chipped in with two hits.

Oak Park 7, DG North 3

The Trojans (13-10, 6-5) lost again to Oak Park (13-6, 6-3) in the West Suburban Silver on Thursday. Nolan Young led the Trojans with two RBI.

DG South 11, Proviso East 0 ( five innings)

The Mustangs (18-8, 11-4) swept away Proviso East in five innings. Jordan Knoch drove home a pair of Mustang runs while Nick Stacey chipped in with two hits. Cam Crowley picked up the win on the mound for DG South.

Evanston 9 Niles West 1

Niles West (13-8, 6-4) lost again in the Central Suburban South on Thursday. Dre Liboy, led the Wolves attack with two hits.

Maine East 9, Highland Park 8

More joy in Park Ridge on Thursday, as the Demons (6-11, 3-7) stunned Central Suburban League North Division leader Highland Park (13-10, 7-3). Maine East’s Ashton Schwab, sent the frozen Maine East fans dancing onto Dempster, after his walk-off hit capped a five-run Demon bottom of the seventh, for the win.

Patrick Miller led the Demons attack with two hits and two RBI while Johnny Maltese-Miller also drove home two Demon runs.

Notre Dame 5, St. Patrick 4

More walk-off magic, this time in Niles. The Dons’ Tim Kelly sent the frozen Don fandom, also dancing onto Dempster, with his walk-off hit, that capped-off a three-run Notre Dame (10-14-1, 3-9) seventh inning and victory over St. Patrick. Paul Bergstrom had a pair of hits for ND, while Justin Cisneros, drove home Don runs.

– Compiled by Drake Skleba