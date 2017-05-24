Eyes to Bolingbrook skies; Cavalcade of Planes June 3-4

Visitors look at the War Birds at The Cavalcade of Planes at Clow Airport in Bolingbrook. John Patsch

By Laura Katauskas | Staff Reporter

Bringing aviation up close and personal the Cavalcade of Planes at the Bolingbrook Clow International Airport is designed to promote aviation in a fun, family event.

This year’s event, hosted by the Village of Bolingbrook, marks the 17th year since it began. From just a couple hundred people and a handful of planes, the annual event has now grown into a much-anticipated family event.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., June 3-4 at the airport, 130 Clow International Parkway, Bolingbrook.

The event will feature skydiving, formation flying, helicopter demonstrations, and more.

New plane manufacturers including Cessna, Piper, Diamond, Beechcraft, Cirrus, Light-Sport Aircraft, jets and helicopters will be on display.

To avoid long lines, new this year, Express Entry tickets may be purchased online. Patrons who purchase tickets online will be able to enter through a separate gate and just swipe the barcode for entry. The cost is $4 for adults for one-day; $6 for two-days and $2 for children for one day and $3 for two days; free for 5 and under. One-day ticket prices will double at the door and two-day ticket will not be available.

The Illinois Aviation Museum is hosting a variety of events, including a simulator ride. Parachutists will be performing twice an hour; and food, drink and ice cream will be available in the World War II inspired Canteen in one of the airport’s hangars.

You can also reserve a ride in a piece of history. WWII Warbird rides are available in a North American T-6. Cost is $250 for a 15-minute ride or $415 for 30 minutes. To pre-reserve a day and time call 260-450-7350. Helicopter rides are $40 per person and $10 off for any military, fire, police or EMS personnel.