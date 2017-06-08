Façade grant approved for historic building

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

Another property in historic downtown Plainfield will get a facelift, thanks to help from a façade grant approved by the village board this week.

On June 5, the board approved the grant, not to exceed $7,750, for the building at 24032 W. Lockport Street. The site, home of Miller’s Butcher Shop, will undergo exterior improvements on the north, west, and east sides of the building.

“This area will be more visible in the future, and it’s part of the historic downtown,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “It’s good, it’s part of the historic downtown and appropriate for the future.”

According to the staff report, the improvements will generally focus on the north side of the building, which is the rear of the structure. While most façade grants are made for improvements facing the street, village staff recommended approval since the read of the building is highly visible in the public alley.

“The front and the rear are clearly part of the program,” said Jonathan Proulx, director of planning. “There is some room for interpretation in terms of what’s visible from the public right of way, the sides, they aren’t perpendicular to the street… they are visible and would qualify.”

The application for improvements includes new brick and tuckpointing, and replacement of gutters and downspouts. The gutters and downspouts generally are not eligible under façade grants, however, village staff noted that they are an important cosmetic element of the overall appearance of the building.

The total work on the site is expected to cost between $12,731 and $15,500.

This is the third façade grant approved for a downtown property this year. Two other buildings on Lockport Street were also awarded grant funds back in March.

Façade improvement grants through the village are funded via tax increment financing (TIF) funds, from the TIF district located in the historic downtown area.

Property owners or business tenants who plan to make at least $1,000 in qualifying improvements are eligible to receive a matching grant.

Information on the grant program, including scope of work and other requirements, can be found on the village website, plainfield-il.org.