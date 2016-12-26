Family fun offered New Year’s Eve day

Ring in the New Year with the entire family at Bubble Bash 2016, an important fundraiser for DuPage Children’s Museum (DCM), on Saturday, December 31, from 9 a.m. – Noon.

This year’s event theme is an “Under The SEA” New Year’s Eve. Ahoy! Gather your guppies and look below the shore – there’s an entire world to explore. Big and little mates will walk through DCM’s big red door and will dive into an Under The Sea voyage. Kids will receive a mini pail upon entrance to collect stickers from eight of the activity areas with a final sticker being handed out at the exit.

Families will be movin’ and groovin’ to family-friendly radio hits played by a professional DJ from Elite Signatures DJs. A steel drum performance by Andrew Moore will set an uplifting atmosphere with the sounds of Caribbean music filling the air from 10 – 11 a.m. Themed activities will be spread throughout the Museum and include: Bioluminescent Sea Mural; Fish Kites; Cookie Decorating; Shaker Making; Coral Room; Arctic Water; Turtle Shell Weaving; Sand Painting; Game Room: Lobster Claw Catcher, Magnet Fishing, Octopus Ring Toss, etc.; and a Special Family Photo Opportunity with photograph to take home.

Families will enjoy a special appearance for the anticipated and lively “Countdown to Noon” by Naperville Mayor, Steve Chirico. “Bubble Bash is more than a holiday tradition; it’s a family event where everyone can celebrate together the ending of one year and share in the anticipation of what the New Year will have in store,” said Mayor Chirico.

Bubble Bash tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $20. for Members and $25 for nonmembers, per person. Tickets can be purchased online at dupagechildrens.org/bubblebash, by phone at 630.637.8000, or in person at 301 N. Washington St., Naperville, IL. Bubble Bash 2016 tickets are nonrefundable.

DCM thanks our Bubble Bash 2016 sponsors: The Avery Coonley School; Bill’s $3 Car Wash; Bright Horizons; British Swim School; Caterpillar; DuPage Medical Group; DuPage Pediatric Dentistry; Innovative Orthodontic Centers; Innovative Pediatric Dentistry; Naperville Dental Specialists; Sneakz.

The Museum is located at 301 N. Washington Street in Naperville, Illinois, a quick walk from the Naperville Metra train station. Parking is free and the building is wheelchair accessible. For information, visit dupagechildrens.org, follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.