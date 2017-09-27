FANTASY FOOTBALL: WEEK 4 SIT and START

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com



RB

Start – LeGarrette Blount-Eagles

This is a crowded backfield that got less crowded move. With Darren Sproles breaking his arm and tearing his ACL on the same play last week Blount’s carries just went up.

He showed what he can do with the ball in his hands last year in New England – especially inside the five-yard line. With Wendell Smallwood the only left in the backfield with him right now – ride Blount this week.

Sit – Buck Allen, Ravens

Everyone’s hot free agent pick up last week wasn’t so hot in London.

Allen was second on the team with eight carries, add in his five catches and he out touched any Raven – but the offense looked pathetic. Allen also lost carries to not only Terrance West, but the Ravens’ leader in carries Alex Collins.

QB

Start – Jared Goff, Rams

Goff not only looks like a real NFL QB this season, he looks like a pretty good NFL QB.

The second-year signal caller has five TDs to one interception this season.

He faces a normally sound Dallas defense, but that defense made the 37-year-old Carson Palmer look like he was 23 again. Goff is piloting the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, ride the kid until he proves otherwise.

Sit – Cam Newton – Panthers

Two weeks in a row Cam has lost a primary target in the passing game lowering the odds he will light up the scoreboard through the air.

With Greg Olsen and Kelvin Benjamin out, Newton looked bad against a bad Saints defense. No offensive weapons just might be the Superman’s Kryptonite – stay away until we know Benjamin is back healthy.

WR

Start – Willie Snead, Saints

Sneed has been missing three weeks from the New Orleans offense and the Saints have a Dolphins defense that just allowed nearly 250 yards passing to Josh McCown and the Jets.

Coby Fleener, Beandon Collins and Ted Ginn will all move over a spot and Snead should take over his role behind Michael Thomas in Drew Brees’ progressions.

Sit – Brandon Marshall, Giants

If you haven’t already – give up.

The thought that Marshall would be a great No. 2 opposite of Odell Beckham has failed. Marshall gets open at times, but if Eli Manning actually makes the throw, Marshall has made a hobby out of dropping it.

With no running game, the Giants allow defenses to only leave three or four in the box – which still gets pressure on the statuesque Manning.

If you are not sold, store Marshall on the bench for a week or two and see if Eli and the Giants can figure it out.

TE

Start – Jared Cook, Raiders

The high –powered Oakland offense has gone the way of the Redskins as far as disappointing fantasy owners. Derek Carr hasn’t been what he was a year ago and a lot of that has to do with his receivers.

Amari Cooper has forgotten how to catch the football, leaving Michael Crabtree as the lone weapon in the offense.

With a tough Denver secondary this week, look for Cook to again be Carr’s favorite target.

Sit – Marcedes Lewis, Jaguars

I know a lot of people went out and grabbed Lewis after a 3 TD performance against Baltimore last week – and if you haven’t – Don’t.

Lewis had three TDs combined the last three seasons before his breakout game in London. I won’t go out and say Lewis will be bad all year because he and LQB Blake Bortles must have some chemistry – but yes, the QB is STILL Blake Bortles. As Lewis leaves London – you should leave him on your bench.