Fatal motorcycle crash under investigation by Plainfield police

The Plainfield Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Aug. 25 on Rt. 59 at Dayfield Drive in Plainfield.

The van and motorcycle accident occurred at 10:25 p.m. According to preliminary investigation results the crash occurred as the vehicles entered the intersection of those two roadways. The occupants of the van were not injured and refused medical services; the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead on the scene.

Rt. 59 remained closed for approximately 5 hours while members of the Plainfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit investigated the incident. If you or anyone you know may have additional information regarding this case, you are urged to contact a member of the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 815-436-6544.