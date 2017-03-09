Firehouse renovations given nod by Plainfield board

Photo by Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff The vacant fire house in downtown Plainfield is the subject of a new redevelopment plan, which will include converting the building into commercial space on the ground floor, with residential space above, with potential for more retail and commercial space has also been proposed in the vacant area adjacent to the current structure.

By Marney Simon | Enterprise Staff

The stage is set for the next phase of renovation at Plainfield’s downtown fire station building.

The site, which once held the headquarters of the Plainfield Fire Protection District, has been vacant for several years, ever since the district move to a new facility on 135th Street.

In January, the village first heard the plans to renovate the old firehouse into commercial and residential use, with the potential for a second phase addition, consisting of mixed-use residential over commercial space, by adding a new building similar in scale to the existing structure.

The first phase calls for redevelopment of the existing fire station building into two retail spaces.

The north bay will hold 2,480 square-feet of total space, with the south bay larger at 4,300 square feet.

The proposed phase two would construct a new, 4,100-square-foot addition.

The applicant, Station One Des Plaines Street, LLC, asked for a special use permit, to make specific exterior modifications, as well as add a potential future building.

On Monday, March 6, members of the village board approved a redevelopment plan for the site, to turn it into a planned development featuring residential and commercial uses.

The site will be redeveloped and do a commercial/restaurant use on the first floor. The second floor will be turned into six residential units. The apron of current garage entrance will be converted to allow six street parking spaces, and to add space for an outdoor dining area.

The plan also includes the potential for a second phase building addition, also with mixed residential over commercial use.

Members of the Board of Trustees were excited about the potential for breathing new life into the old fire station.

“Phase one will be a big improvement over something that’s been pretty much idle for some time,” said Trustee Bill Lamb. “Phase two will add two more stores and some more residential, and that should make a really nice corner and improvement for the downtown area. I think it’s an exciting innovation and improvement.”

Interior renovations are already underway. A timeline for completion was not yet posted.