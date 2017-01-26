First half-marathon to run through Bolingbrook

By Laura Katauskas

Staff Reporter

Bolingbrook will play host to its first half-marathon come March, hoping to attract runners from near and far.

The inaugural AMITA Health St. Paddy’s Half Marathon and 5K is Sunday, March 19.

According to race officials, the event expects to draw 1,500 participants, with hundreds already signed up, the course, is now considered a desired run.

The 13.1-mile race will kick off at Bolingbrook Village Hall, 375 Briarcliff Road and run along Remington Boulevard to Royce Road and wind through village streets. The route was carefully mapped out with assistance from the Bolingbrook Police Department and will not cross Route 53 or Weber Road.

The event benefits the Bolingbrook Hospital Foundation who help run and organize the event.

“We thought this was a great way to showcase the town and promote health and wellness while offering a unique opportunity for the community,” said Michael Carpanzano, Regional Director of Sales, PT Solutions Physical Therapy.

The race is open to all ages. A Kids Dash will also be available for children 8 years and younger. Awards will be awarded to the top three participants, male and female in each age group and overall. Age Groups: 14 & under, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59 & 60-64, 65+.

To register for the official, chip-timed event, visit www.allcommunityevents.com for details.

In addition, PT Solutions Physical Therapy, in partnership with AMITA Health, is hosting a free, 8-week half marathon “group run” training program that meets at 7:30 a.m. Saturday mornings at the dog park at Whalon Lake along the DuPage River trail. Learn more by visting http://bit.ly/8weekfree.