First year went well for Stacking Club at Orenic School; club will return for 2nd year

Students said they had a blast last year learning how to stack plastic cups up, then take them down again as fast as possible during the first year of William B. Orenic Intermediate School’s Stacking Club. They had so much fun, in fact, that coaches are planning on forming the club again this year. The goal of the increasingly popular sport is to get the fastest time in competitions.

The activity is not only fun, though, but is also good for the brain and body. Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse on classes of second-graders found that stacking promotes hand-eye coordination and reaction time by up to 30 percent.

Other studies show cup-stacking uses both sides of the brain and body, which is important, scientists say, because when brain cells cross the midline, the brain begins to make new connections, which helps with concentration and problem-solving.

The eye-tracking muscle movement and peripheral vision development in stacking also helps in reading.

Troy School District 30-C physical education teacher and club sponsor Serena Cruz said she started the club because she enjoys the activity herself and knew her students would, too. The team’s season went nine days its first year and competed only at the intramural level. Cruz said she isn’t aware of any other cup-stacking clubs in the area with whom they could compete.

“I think it went great,” she said of the club. “Students improved their stacking times by a few seconds. I even had a girl get under 15 seconds, when she started at over 20 seconds for the entire cycle. I think they liked competing with themselves and each other. They always tried to beat my times.”

Stacking is an activity that students can easily practice at home, as well, and it’s not affected by bad weather since it is done indoors. The use of challenging games is promoted in the field of education, as children’s brains are still forming well into elementary and middle school.

“I am thrilled the board passed the proposal for cup-stacking at Troy,” said Meagan DeGroot, Troy’s Director of Athletics and Activities. “This sport can promote not only physical fitness but academic learning, as well. Studies report that students who cup-stack on a regular basis have higher test scores and levels of concentration. Cup-stacking can be performed at school, or students can even buy a set to take home and practice there. It’s always positive when we can have kids involved in school activities after the school day.”