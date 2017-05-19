Five Valley View events headed to finals

By Mark Gregory

Sports Editor

@Hear_The_Beard

mark@buglenewspapers.com

Romeoville had a solid day at the preliminaries of the IHSA Class 3A state track and field meet.

The Spartans qualified four events for Saturday’s finals, including a pair of sprint relay events.

The 400 relay team of senior Nia Lee, junior Jahnetta Jones, senior Kiara Carter and junior Kaniyah Rush qualified with a time of 47.82 seconds.

The 800 relay team saw junior Katie Kerwin team with Jones, Carter and Rush and advanced in 1 minute, 41.02.

Individually, Lee advanced in the long jump, posting a qualifying leap of 17-ffeet, 11-inches, while Jones advanced in the 200 dash in 24.63.

Bolingbrook sophomore Kayla Walters advanced in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 14.56.

Walters (47.21) and fellow Raider sophomore Katelyn Johnson (46.27) competed in the 300 low hurdles, but did not make the finals.

The duo also teamed with senior Claire Young and junior Kayla Perry in the 400 relay and posted a 54.74 after a mishap with the baton exchange.

Perry posted a leap of 17-07 in the long jump, while also competing in the 400 dash (58.70) and 100 dash (12.42).

Young also competed in the high jump (5-03) and the 200 dash (26.08), but missed finals.

In the 200, Romeoville’s Rush posted a time of 25.12 as well as running a 12.24 in the 100 dash.

Jones also competed in the 100 dash and ran a 12.30.

Bolingbrook’s Young posted a 12.39 in the 100, while senior Tyronay Taylor leapt 35-feet in the triple jump.