Foodie 5K Raises $28,275 for Northern Illinois Food Bank

Races were won, food was eaten, and most importantly, funds were raised during a successful event at Lewis University. The Foodie 5K, which benefited the Northern Illinois Food Bank, was run on the Lewis campus September 9 with food and fun following.

Mayor John Noak was on hand to present awards to the quickest runner in each age group.

“It was great handing out awards to the fastest finishers,” said Noak. “We are very thankful for everyone who participated in raising funds for the Northern Illinois Food Bank. Helping to feed the hungry, no matter how you do it, is truly worthy of an award.”

The food bank is planning to build a South Suburban Center in Joliet by the end of the year. Currently, they serve 71,000 hungry neighbors each week across 13 counties. That commitment provided 57 million meals last year to those in need.