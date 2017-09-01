Home / Sports / Football / FOOTBALL: WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

FOOTBALL: WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

Lincoln-Way East 28, Maine South 26

Coal City 14, Lisle 7

Wheaton North 27, JCA 7

Notre Dame 17, Benet 14

Minooka 42, Joliet Central 0

Ridgewood 36, Maine East 6

Downers Grove North 7, Leyden 0

Plainfield North 12, Oswego 7

Joliet West 19, Plainfield South 18

Oswego East 42, Romeoville 19

Plainfield Central 29, Plainfield East 28

Oak Park-River Forest 21, Downers Grove South 17

Solorio Academy 41, Niles West 7

Bolingbrook 28, St. Charles North 20

Westmont 40, Chicago Tech Academy Charter 6

Lockport @ South Elgin – Saturday

 



