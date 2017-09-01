FOOTBALL: WEEK 2 SCOREBOARD

Lincoln-Way East 28, Maine South 26
Coal City 14, Lisle 7
Wheaton North 27, JCA 7
Notre Dame 17, Benet 14
Minooka 42, Joliet Central 0
Ridgewood 36, Maine East 6
Downers Grove North 7, Leyden 0
Plainfield North 12, Oswego 7
Joliet West 19, Plainfield South 18
Oswego East 42, Romeoville 19
Plainfield Central 29, Plainfield East 28
Oak Park-River Forest 21, Downers Grove South 17
Solorio Academy 41, Niles West 7
Bolingbrook 28, St. Charles North 20
Westmont 40, Chicago Tech Academy Charter 6
Lockport @ South Elgin – Saturday