FOOTBALL: WEEK 3 SCORES

Lisle 48, Seneca 0

Wilmington 52, Westmont 14

Wheeling 42, Maine East 0

Prospect 23, Niles West 0

Maine South 37, Palatine 14

Bolingbrook 52, Sandburg 7

Thornton 7, Lockport 6

Downers Grove North 28, Proviso West 24

Downers Grove South 42, Proviso East 6

Benet 27, Marian Central Catholic 0

Nazareth 28, Notre Dame 15

St. Patrick 30, Joliet Catholic 28

Oswego East 35, Joliet Central 0

Minooka 21, Plainfield East 0

Oswego 25, Joliet West 6

Plainfield Central 21, Plainfield South 14 (OT)

Plainfield North 47, Romeoville 0

 



