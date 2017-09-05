Forest Preserve begins work on Whalon Lake trail extension begins

Work recently began at the Forest Preserve’s Whalon Lake in Naperville as part of the DuPage River Trail extension project.

Tree removal will take place in the northeast corner of the preserve, and bridge abutments will be installed in the southeast corner of the preserve.

The work is being performed by V3 Companies, and it’s part of a 1.25-mile trail extension that will link the Whalon Lake portion of the DuPage River Trail with another trail section in the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County’s Greene Valley Preserve.

Elmhurst Chicago Stone, a company located adjacent to Whalon Lake, is paying for a portion of the trail extension in exchange for begin allowed to build a flood water diversion channel on preserve property. The work includes a trail bridge over the channel.

At some point after September 18, a small section of the DuPage River Trail loop around Whalon Lake will experience a short-term closure near where the water channel is being built.