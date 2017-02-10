Forest Preserve District launches Wonders of Water Photo contest

Wonders of Water, a Forest Preserve District photo contest highlighting the beauty and importance of Will County’s waterways, runs through Saturday, March 11.

Participants should photograph their favorite creeks, lakes, ponds and rivers and submit the pictures to the Forest Preserve District. Contest photos must be taken from within a Will County forest preserve during the contest period by amateur photographers who are 18 years old or older. (Photos taken from private property or municipal, state and federal parks are not eligible.)

The contest is being held during the same six-week period that “Water|Ways,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit focused on the significance of water in the human experience, will be on display at Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane, McKinley Woods, Channahon. The photo contest is designed to complement the “Water|Ways” exhibit, which is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Mainstreet program and Illinois Humanities.

Photo submissions will not be accepted until the contest opens. Judges will review all submissions and pick photos for online voting by members of the public via the District’s Facebook page,www.facebook.com/WillCoForests. The top three winners will get their pick of a Forest Preserve dog park permit, a picnic permit or a boat rental at Monee Reservoir. Some restrictions apply. All participants will receive a gift for submitting photos.

For a complete set of contest rules and submission instructions or for more information about the “Water|Ways” exhibit, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.