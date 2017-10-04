Former Voyager Media editor, Taylor, new Lewis University bowling coach

Lewis University Director of Athletics Dr. John Planek announced Wednesday (Oct. 4) the hiring of Scott Taylor as the Director of Bowling and Athletic Communication Assistant.

“Scott Taylor will add to our intercollegiate athletic department,” Planek said. “His deep knowledge of high school bowling and his relationships with numerous coaches and prospects will help our recruitment of new students along with his Lewis undergraduate experience.

“He will be a great ambassador for our newest sport. His award winning journalistic skills will aid in our athletic communications department.”

Taylor, a 2007 graduate of Lewis University, graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in coaching. During his time at Lewis he was the Sports Editor for “The Flyer,” Lewis’ student newspaper, men’s basketball manager and participated in numerous intramural sports, including bowling. After graduating he was the Athletic Facilities Maintenance & Game Management Graduate Assistant.

“I have loved everything about Lewis, especially the athletic department, since the first time I went to a basketball game when I was a senior in high school,” Taylor said. “Lewis athletics has a great tradition and I am honored to be a part of it.

“I am excited to be back at Lewis and am looking forward to the opportunity ahead in the different roles. I feel my experience and knowledge of the university will help me succeed in both positions.”

Taylor has spent the past 11 years covering high school sports in the Chicagoland area, including four as the sports editor for Voyager Media Publications, and won 12 awards from the Illinois Press Association.

Because of his love and knowledge of the sport, Taylor created a website dedicated to high school and collegiate bowling throughout the state of Illinois. The website features state rankings and results from across the state, as well as interviews with bowlers and player profiles. His years covering bowling has helped him develop strong relationships with parents, bowlers and coaches throughout the state.

“I am grateful for the opportunity Lewis and Dr. Planek have given to me to achieve a dream of mine,” Taylor said. “I also want to thank my friends and family for their support throughout the entire process.

“I am looking forward to promoting the bowling program as well as all of the athletic teams to the best of my ability. I’m eager to help the future student athletes be successful both on the lanes and off.”

He lives in Joliet, IL with his wife Mandie, a Lewis graduate, and son Knox.