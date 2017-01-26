Fountaindale Library accepting applications to fill board seat

Fountaindale Public Library District is seeking residents interested in filling the next 24 months of a vacancy on the Board of Trustees created by the resignation of Dennis Raga.

“We would like to thank Dennis Raga for his service on the Library Board,” said Fountaindale Library Board President Peggy Danhof. “He is a strong supporter of the library and we wish him well.”

Anyone who would like to be considered for the vacant library board member seat should prepare a résumé and brief statement on why they feel they should be considered. Applicant information must be submitted to the library’s Executive Director, Paul Mills, by email at pmills@fountaindale.org or delivered to the library to Mills’ attention by noon on Thursday, February 16. For questions, please contact Mills directly at 630.685.4157.