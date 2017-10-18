Fountaindale Public Library unveils new library express van

Fountaindale Public Library, State Representative John Connor and distinguished guests celebrate the arrival and community impact of new library Outreach Services vehicle at 10 a.m. on Saturday Oct. 21 at Fountaindale Public Library District, 300 W. Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook.

The brand new Library Express Van, provides more library services to the community and reaches citizens who cannot physically visit the library. The van’s state-of-the-art design offers the ability to roll carts filled with books, movies and more directly into senior living facilities and schools; allowing senior citizens and students the chance to access three times the amount of materials than was previously possible. The van also delivers materials to homebound community members through the library’s home delivery service.

Fountaindale Public Library District’s mission is to inspire community through education, enrichment and discovery. With a collection comprised of nearly 350,000 items, a state-of-the-art digital media studio and a variety of programs, services and resources, the library is dedicated to serving Bolingbrook residents from early childhood through adulthood. For more information, visit fountaindale.org.