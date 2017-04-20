Fountaindale, White Oak library seminars encourage financial health

By Laura Katauskas | Bugle Staff

In an effort to help consumers better manage their personal finances, the Community Service Council (CSC) is partnering with First Midwest Bank and local libraries to offer patrons free seminars during Money Smart Week, April 24-27.

Money Smart Week is the broadest and most comprehensive financial education program in the country. Started in 2002 in Chicago with just 40 programs, it has expanded significantly to become the only national educational program for people at all stages of life.

The educational events are carried out by local and regional partnering organizations, such as the CSC, First Midwest Bank, Fountaindale and White Oak library districts.

The following classes are offered next week:

The Home Buying Process: Get your home buying questions answered by a panel of experts.

Monday, April 24, 6 p.m. at White Oak Library, Crest Hill branch

Monday, April 24, 7 p.m. at Fountaindale Library

Mortgage Basics: Learn the process for obtaining a mortgage.

Tuesday, April 25, 6 p.m. at White Oak Library, Crest Hill branch

Tuesday, April 25, 7 p.m. at Fountaindale Library, Bolingbrook

Understanding Credit: Learn the advantages of credit, steps to improve yours and good credit practices.

Wednesday, April 26, 6 p.m. at White Oak Library, Crest Hill branch

Wednesday, April 26, 7 p.m. at Fountaindale Library, Bolingbrook

Budgeting and Saving: Learn skills for creating and managing a household budget.

Thursday, April 27, 6 p.m. at White Oak Library, Crest Hill branch

Thursday, April 27, 7 p.m. at Fountaindale Library, Bolingbrook

For more information, call 815-886-5000. The White Oak Library is at 20670 Len Kubinski Drive and the Fountaindale Public Library is at 375 Briarcliff Road, Bolingbrook.