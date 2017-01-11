Four North students earn first place in stock market game

Downers Grove North High students earned first place in the Northwest Suburban Fall 2016 session of The Stock Market Game program after competing against 860 other high school teams. Students Owen Wahlgren, Eric Marcanio, Jacob Ridderhoff and Tyler Mertes, supported by their AP Macroeconomics Teacher Tom Saam, created and managed their virtual portfolio from September to December 2016.

“This program is a wonderful and fun way to teach students about the economy and how the stock market works,” says North High Teacher Tom Saam. “They learn how to make informed decisions by evaluating stocks, bonds and mutual funds, which provides lifelong lessons in financial literacy.”

Saam is a social studies teacher who teaches personal economics and AP Macroeconomics at the school. Some of the team’s holdings included Apple, Advanced Micro Devices, Carrizo Oil & Gas, iRobot, Nvidia, and Tesla.

“There is a definite science to investing, and these students proved their success, even though it was virtual,” says North High Principal Janice Schwarze. “We’re proud of them for achieving the title of first place for North High!”

The Stock Market Game (SMG) is an online education program used in thousands of classrooms nationwide. It helps teach core subjects like math, social studies, technology, business, economics and language skills in a real-world setting while emphasizing the importance of long-term saving and investing. The SMG program has engaged over 610,000 students in Illinois since it was introduced in 1988. See www.stockmarketgame.org and www.econillinois.org for details about the program.

