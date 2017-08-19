Fourth Annual Oktoberfest benefits District 58 Education Foundation

The Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 will host its fourth annual German-style Oktoberfest family festival on Saturday, Sept. 16 from noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. This fundraiser celebrates the approaching fall season, while raising money to support District 58 schools. Oktoberfest is located in Downtown Downers Grove’s Forest Parking Lot at Burlington Avenue, between Forest Avenue and Main Street.

Oktoberfest is FREE for children (ages 0-13 with paying adult), volunteers, active military and veterans with military ID. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (55+) and teenagers (14-17). Guests may buy tickets at the door or online at www.58foundation.org/oktoberfest-2017. Oktoberfest’s success relies on volunteers! Sign up to volunteer at here and receive free admission.

All Oktoberfest proceeds will benefit the Education Foundation’s programs for District 58 schools.

“The District 58 Education Foundation is thrilled to host our annual Oktoberfest, and we appreciate the community’s support of this event,” said Education Foundation President and Event Chair Elizabeth O’Toole. “Oktoberfest offers a little something for everyone – a Kid’s Zone for children, fun contests for teenagers, and entertainment and food options for both children and adults alike. We look forward to another successful event!”

During both days, Oktoberfest’s Big Music Stage will feature the popular band, Frank “K” Duo and Company, which is best known for authentic German style music and Lederhosen. On Saturday afternoon, enjoy the legendary talent and jazz vocal stylings of Wayne Messmer. Evening entertainment will include popular local bands Soulful Remedy, Tarra and Evolution on Saturday, as well as Blue Mud and North of Eight on Sunday.

The festival will also offer kids karaoke, a high school brat-eating contest, a high school donut-eating contest, community entertainment and a Kid’s Zone for children!

Families will enjoy traditional German fare and beverages including a selection of delicious treats. Newly named Cadence Kitchen & Co., formerly Lemon Tree Grocer/Zest Bistro, will serve their exclusive “German Plate” complete with German potato salad, Bavarian brats and sauerkraut. Patrons can also purchase a jumbo gourmet soft pretzel with beer mustard and chocolate-covered Rice Krispie treats.

A feast would not be complete without an ice-cold stein of German bier! This year’s Oktoberfest will feature Warsteiner Oktoberfest and Pilsner beer, König Ludwig Oktoberfest beer and Samuel Adams Octoberfest beer. For non-beer aficionados, the event will also have house red and white wines, water and pop.

The Downers Grove Oktoberfest is a benefit for the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58, funding 11 elementary schools and two middle schools promoting excellence in education. Visit www.58foundation.org for more information.

Please direct Oktoberfest questions to Foundation Director Janet Alikpala at 312-217-4369 or janet@alikpala.com.